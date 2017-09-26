100 Favorite Dishes, No. 10: The Thai Tea Ice Cream at Betty Ringer

EXPAND This is not your average ice cream cone. Beth Rankin

Leading up to this week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Ever since Betty Ringer Ice Cream opened late this summer in Sylvan Thirty, Dallas has been enamored of its small but thoughtful flavor creations, such as strawberry milk with Cap'n Crunch and sweet corn with blackberry.

Our favorite flavor this summer: an ice cream take on Thai tea, which somehow tastes exactly like an even sweeter version of this drink, made with strong tea and sweetened condensed milk. Flavors change daily, so check Betty Ringer's Facebook page to see what's on the roster that day. If it brings back the Thai tea flavor during this lengthy Indian summer, don't miss it.

