100 Favorite Dishes, No. 9: The Banh Mi Japadog at Top Knot
|
This tiny hot dog-banh mi hybrid is an A+ No. 1 snack.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to this week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
If there's one thing Top Knot excels at, it's snacks.
Its menu revolves around small and large shared plates, along with a selection of individual buns and rolls — a section of the menu that features some of Top Knot's greatest hits, such as the hot fried chicken bun. You'll also find the banh mi Japadog, a beautiful hybrid of a hot dog and a banh mi.
The hot dog in this case is spicy pork sausage topped with cucumber-carrot kimchi, cilantro and dynamite sauce on a parker house roll, which adds just a tinge of fluffy sweetness. It really does have the essence of a banh mi with the laid-back demeanor of a hot dog. And at $7, it's a delightful little snack.
The items on this menu are pretty hard to share, so order your own — trust us, you'll want to savor every bite.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!