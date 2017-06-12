100 Favorite Dishes, No. 75: The Basic Beach at Emporium Pies

EXPAND Emporium Pies' Basic Beach is a fun combination of orange-pistachio cream and Earl Grey whip. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

On June 1, Emporium Pies released their new summer pie menu, and in it, we found nirvana: the Basic Beach, which in description alone is one of the most interesting pies we've come across lately. Emporium takes an orange-pistachio cream pie and tops it with a cloud-like Earl Grey whipped cream and serves it all on a perfectly salty-sweet graham cracker crust.

This fun summer pie is light and sweet with a really fun flavor play between the citrusy orange-pistachio cream and the earl grey whipped cream. It's one of several new pies on their menu — the Mellow Yellow is a lemon-chiffon pie on a gingersnap crust.

