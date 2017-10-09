menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 2: A Filipino Feast — Served on Banana Leaf — You Eat With Your Hands

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 1: Grilled Beef Tournedos (AKA Steak Frites) at The Grape


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 2: A Filipino Feast — Served on Banana Leaf — You Eat With Your Hands

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Roll up your sleeves and dig in.
Roll up your sleeves and dig in.
Courtney Jacobs
A A

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

North Texas has a robust international food scene, from Japanese dishes to Thai street food to regional Chinese fare. But one country that's not represented well is the Philippines. Earlier this year, Koya's Place in Richardson became the region's first restaurant dedicated solely to Filipino food, and it specializes in a traditional feast that's way too fun not to try: the gamatan (also known as a "boodle fight"), a hands-on feast served on banana leaf.

This communal feast is filled with traditional Filipino dishes like longanisa, Pampanga-style pork sausages, lumpia, fried spring rolls stuffed with pork, and fresh seafood. There are no plates and no utensils — everything on the warm banana leaves is meant to be eaten with your hands and shared with fellow diners. Not only is this traditional meal delicious, but it also comes with a show: From the moment you arrive to the moment you leave, the servers will politely suggest you partake in a little karaoke, a staple at Filipino restaurants. Even if you don't participate, you're likely to enjoy it.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Koya's Place
More Info
More Info

300 N. Coit Rd.
Richardson, TX

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >