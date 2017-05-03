menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 98: The Cheesesteak at Cheesesteak House

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 100: The Prospector's Breakfast at Boulevardier


Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The large cheesesteak sandwich at Cheesesteak House is the cheat day meal of cheat day champions.EXPAND
The large cheesesteak sandwich at Cheesesteak House is the cheat day meal of cheat day champions.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

In the era of low-carb and gluten-free, junk food can be an emotionally loaded thing. But sometimes, cheat day or not, you just want a damn sandwich, and a big, beautiful, greasy one at that. On those days, Cheesesteak House is the ultimate treat.

Heartwarming backstory aside, Cheeseteak House in Oak Cliff is a happy place. The counter service is sweet and attentive, the crowd of patrons diverse and happily entranced with the massive sandwiches before them. For first-timers, it's best to go with the classic: a monstrous, meaty cheesesteak sandwich ($5.50 regular, $7.50 large) that comes with your choice of house-made sauces: ranch, honey mustard, barbecue, chipotle mayo or "Joel's Special Sauce," a tangy ketchup-based concoction.

This is a sandwich that cares not for paleo diatribes or dietary restrictions; it's an unapologetically delicious sandwich, nothing more, nothing less.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Cheesesteak House
2015 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX

