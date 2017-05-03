100 Favorite Dishes, No. 98: The Cheesesteak at Cheesesteak House

EXPAND The large cheesesteak sandwich at Cheesesteak House is the cheat day meal of cheat day champions. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories An Oak Cliff Restaurant Owned by Mexican Immigrants Makes Some of the City's Best Cheesesteaks

In the era of low-carb and gluten-free, junk food can be an emotionally loaded thing. But sometimes, cheat day or not, you just want a damn sandwich, and a big, beautiful, greasy one at that. On those days, Cheesesteak House is the ultimate treat.

Heartwarming backstory aside, Cheeseteak House in Oak Cliff is a happy place. The counter service is sweet and attentive, the crowd of patrons diverse and happily entranced with the massive sandwiches before them. For first-timers, it's best to go with the classic: a monstrous, meaty cheesesteak sandwich ($5.50 regular, $7.50 large) that comes with your choice of house-made sauces: ranch, honey mustard, barbecue, chipotle mayo or "Joel's Special Sauce," a tangy ketchup-based concoction.

This is a sandwich that cares not for paleo diatribes or dietary restrictions; it's an unapologetically delicious sandwich, nothing more, nothing less.

