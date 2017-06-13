100 Favorite Dishes, No. 74: The French Ham and Gruyere Crêpe at Whisk

EXPAND Whisk's French ham crêpe couldn't be more perfect if it tried. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

By every conceivable measure, it was the perfect Saturday morning: a breezy, cool pre-summer day, a colorful table in front of Whisk Crêpes, a cappuccino, a book. A moment of solitude before a day of people and places. And a crêpe so utterly perfect, it may as well have been served by Beyonce herself.

From the first bite to the last, Whisk's French ham crepe is a stunner. Stretchy, melty Gruyere is in every bite of the fresh, filling buckwheat crêpe. Even if this happy crêpe contained only the French ham and Gruyere, it would still be delicious — but the crème fraîche, chives and perfectly cooked, sunny side-up eggs send it into outer space.

If you can find a more perfect breakfast in Dallas, please share — but honestly, we probably won't believe you.

