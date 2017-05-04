100 Favorite Dishes, No. 97: The Grass-Fed Burger at Hunky's (Yes, Really)

EXPAND One of the city's best grass-fed burgers is served by Hunky's. Who knew? Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories We Are Living in the Golden Age of the Dallas Cheeseburger

Hunky's is a straightforward kinda place: Order your burger and a shake at the counter, grab a seat in the kitschy-cool vintage-vibe dining room and prepare for a no-muss, no-fuss meal of American classics. There's nothing artisanal or gourmet or high-end about it. So imagine our surprise when we found one of the city's best grass-fed burgers on Hunky's special board.

The Strauss Stockyards burger ($9.95) comes with a pre-formed 8-oz. grass-finished patty of beef produced with no hormones or antibiotics. Top it with your cheese of choice (American, forever) and toppings and try not to look too surprised when they ask how you'd like your burger cooked.

When it arrives at your table, the resulting burger is perfectly cooked and impossibly juicy. It also comes on a wheat bun from Village Baking Co., and when you finish this gorgeous burger, you may find yourself yearning to go grass-fed on every subsequent Hunky's visit.

