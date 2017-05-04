menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 97: The Grass-Fed Burger at Hunky's (Yes, Really)

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 100: The Prospector's Breakfast at Boulevardier


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 97: The Grass-Fed Burger at Hunky's (Yes, Really)

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
One of the city's best grass-fed burgers is served by Hunky's. Who knew?EXPAND
One of the city's best grass-fed burgers is served by Hunky's. Who knew?
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

Hunky's is a straightforward kinda place: Order your burger and a shake at the counter, grab a seat in the kitschy-cool vintage-vibe dining room and prepare for a no-muss, no-fuss meal of American classics. There's nothing artisanal or gourmet or high-end about it. So imagine our surprise when we found one of the city's best grass-fed burgers on Hunky's special board.

The Strauss Stockyards burger ($9.95) comes with a pre-formed 8-oz. grass-finished patty of beef produced with no hormones or antibiotics. Top it with your cheese of choice (American, forever) and toppings and try not to look too surprised when they ask how you'd like your burger cooked.

When it arrives at your table, the resulting burger is perfectly cooked and impossibly juicy. It also comes on a wheat bun from Village Baking Co., and when you finish this gorgeous burger, you may find yourself yearning to go grass-fed on every subsequent Hunky's visit.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >