100 Favorite Dishes, No. 49: The Roasted Tomato Soup at Knife

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 49: The Roasted Tomato Soup at Knife

Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Nick Rallo
A bolt of white cheddar and avocado top the roasted tomato soup at Knife (cup for $6; bowl for $12).
A bolt of white cheddar and avocado top the roasted tomato soup at Knife (cup for $6; bowl for $12).
Nick Rallo
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

One of the best dishes at Knife does not include cow. It’s a simple and spot-on tomato soup from Leticia Alcaraz Cabuto, Knife’s prep cook. There’s a diced mix of carrots, celery and tons of onion blended with an entire bushel of fresh basil. It simmers with white wine, then gets loads of imported San Marzano tomatoes. It's cooked down for hours with heavy cream, salt, pepper and sugar to balance the acid.

The soup is Cabuto’s recipe, invented when Central 214 was the restaurant of choice at the Hotel Palomar. Cabuto had sampled the tomato soups around Dallas and thought, “I can do this better.” She wanted to craft a flavor that let a good, rich soup stand out above the crowd. She did. She brought the stellar soup to the cooks at Knife, and owner John Tesar and crew were over the moon.

Try ordering the soup with Knife's satisfying grilled cheese and swipe the crackling bread through the silky, lobster-red soup. The bowl's topped with shredded white cheddar and avocado. Both add layers of dimensional melt, which is exactly what you’ll do after a bite: melt.

Nick Rallo
Related Location

miles
Knife
5680 N Central Expy,
Dallas, TX 75206

214-443-9339

Remind Me Later >