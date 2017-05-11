menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 92: The Texas Akaushi Smash Burger at Junction Craft Kitchen

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 97: The Grass-Fed Burger at Hunky's (Yes, Really)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 92: The Texas Akaushi Smash Burger at Junction Craft Kitchen

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Do yourself a favor and add a second patty to the burger at Junction Craft Kitchen.EXPAND
Do yourself a favor and add a second patty to the burger at Junction Craft Kitchen.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

We may be in the golden age of Dallas burgers, but even still, it's not often that you eat a burger that stays with you. That changed recently at Kitchen LTO, which has now become Junction Craft Kitchen. This burger is so good, it survived the menu and concept overhaul.

It's the simplest possible burger, but the attention to detail here is strong. Chef Josh Harmon makes his own American cheese just for this burger, same for the garlic mayo, pickle and the chips it's served with. The Akaushi beef is cooked impeccably every time, a beautiful pink center flooding the plate with burger juices after every bite. It comes as a single, but do yourself a favor and order it "double dirty," an off-menu option that adds a second patty, extra onions and a smoked kimchi mayo.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >