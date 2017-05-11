100 Favorite Dishes, No. 92: The Texas Akaushi Smash Burger at Junction Craft Kitchen

EXPAND Do yourself a favor and add a second patty to the burger at Junction Craft Kitchen. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We may be in the golden age of Dallas burgers, but even still, it's not often that you eat a burger that stays with you. That changed recently at Kitchen LTO, which has now become Junction Craft Kitchen. This burger is so good, it survived the menu and concept overhaul.

It's the simplest possible burger, but the attention to detail here is strong. Chef Josh Harmon makes his own American cheese just for this burger, same for the garlic mayo, pickle and the chips it's served with. The Akaushi beef is cooked impeccably every time, a beautiful pink center flooding the plate with burger juices after every bite. It comes as a single, but do yourself a favor and order it "double dirty," an off-menu option that adds a second patty, extra onions and a smoked kimchi mayo.

