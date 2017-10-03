100 Favorite Dishes, No. 5: Wild Mushroom Toast at Local Moto + Provisions

EXPAND Never underestimate the power of wild mushrooms sauteed in butter. Beth Rankin

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, on newsstands now, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Are we really recommending that you eat mushroom toast at a motorcycle repair shop? We sure are, and you'd be crazy not to give this delightful snack a try.

Echoing the toast menu at its sister cafe, Local Press + Brew, next door, Local Moto has a small menu of snacky toasts with one woodsy standout: a wild mushroom toast dripping in butter. If we didn't know any better, one bite into this toast we'd have thought we were eating a delightful hunk of meat. These perfectly cooked mushrooms have the heft and richness of a fine slab of medium-rare beef, but there's no meat on this rustic toast. Instead, an array of sautéed mushrooms is served with a slab of butter melting into the thick-cut bread.

It's quick, it's simple, it's buttery and it's certainly the best snack you'll find at a vintage motorcycle repair shop.

