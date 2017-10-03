menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 5: Wild Mushroom Toast at Local Moto + Provisions

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 5: Wild Mushroom Toast at Local Moto + Provisions

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, on newsstands now, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Are we really recommending that you eat mushroom toast at a motorcycle repair shop? We sure are, and you'd be crazy not to give this delightful snack a try.

Echoing the toast menu at its sister cafe, Local Press + Brew, next door, Local Moto has a small menu of snacky toasts with one woodsy standout: a wild mushroom toast dripping in butter. If we didn't know any better, one bite into this toast we'd have thought we were eating a delightful hunk of meat. These perfectly cooked mushrooms have the heft and richness of a fine slab of medium-rare beef, but there's no meat on this rustic toast. Instead, an array of sautéed mushrooms is served with a slab of butter melting into the thick-cut bread.

It's quick, it's simple, it's buttery and it's certainly the best snack you'll find at a vintage motorcycle repair shop.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Related Location

miles
Local Press + Brew
More Info
More Info

1605 N. Beckley Ave.
Dallas, Texas 75203

214-484-1929

localpressbrew.com

