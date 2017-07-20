menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 54: Get Your Mole Fix at Mi Lindo Oaxaca

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 56: The Disco Fries at Spiral Diner


  MVN

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
From left, huarache mixto (mixed meats) and enmoladas con cecina (pork) at Mi Lindo Oaxaca.EXPAND
From left, huarache mixto (mixed meats) and enmoladas con cecina (pork) at Mi Lindo Oaxaca.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We’re addicted to Mi Lindo Oaxaca, the extraordinary Oak Cliff restaurant that makes its chocolate and breads from scratch. It’s one of the best restaurants in Dallas for toasted grasshoppers in a taco or on a memelita, and it has memorable squash blossom and huitlacoche quesadillas. The cash-only establishment has some killer tlayudas, too, which is good since they’re just about the only tlayudas in North Texas. (A tlayuda is something akin to a pizza, but not exactly.)

But to us, nothing shines quite like enmoladas, which couldn’t be simpler: Dump some mole on a pile of corn tortillas. Except, of course, that at Mi Lindo Oaxaca, the tortillas are homemade, and the mole negro sauce is, too, with a hit of bitter dark chocolate and a rich harmony of spices and seeds. It is a marvelous plate of food, especially with chili-marinated pork to help sop up the sauce. Grab some horchata and dig in to the perfect breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

