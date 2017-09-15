menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 19: The Secret Best Order at Trompo is the Gringa

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 19: The Secret Best Order at Trompo is the Gringa

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Everybody knows that when you go to Trompo, you order trompo. It’s what the restaurant is known for; it’s what got it in Bon Appetit’s pages as a nationally acclaimed taco shop; it’s what, for a while, inspired lines snaking out the door. Also, it’s the marinated vertical-rotisserie pork that the restaurant is named after.

But really in-the-know diners order something else: the gringa. Made with that same excellent, bright red trompo pork, the gringas come on flour tortillas and oozing with plenty of molten — or even beautifully, halfway burnt — cheese. They don't need either of the fiery-hot accompanying salsas, so grab the salsas to go and dump ’em on breakfast the next day. It doesn’t matter what you’re having for breakfast. Salsa will make it better. Granola bars and salsa? Sure. Oatmeal and salsa? After eating the salsa verde from Trompo, you’ll understand.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

