100 Favorites, No. 23: The Ol' No. 7 at Norma's Cafe

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Norma's Ol' No. 7 is a big, beautiful pile of breakfast greatness.EXPAND
Norma's Ol' No. 7 is a big, beautiful pile of breakfast greatness.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

If Ron Swanson were a real person and not a mustachioed character on Parks & Recreation, we would have found his favorite dish in Dallas: Norma's Ol' No. 7, a massive pile of meat, eggs, gravy and biscuits.

This mountain of breakfast foods combines three scrambled eggs, bacon and hash browns that are smothered in creamy sausage gravy, melted cheddar cheese, jalapeños and tomatoes and topped with a flaky, fresh-baked biscuit. Norma's won't allow for substitutions for this $10 beast, but why mess with perfection? This is, simply put, the biggest hangover buster around, and if you're able to finish the entire thing in one sitting, there should be some kind of prize — or at least a few Tums.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

