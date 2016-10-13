11 Awesome Food Events, Oct. 13-16: British Pies, Tacolandia and All the Greek Food You Can Eat

EXPAND These dudes know what's up. Tacolandia takes over City Hall Plaza on Saturday afternoon. Kathy Tran

Lactobacillus fans, this one's for you. As part of their Sour Week, Strangeways will have a multitude of different sour beers on tap through Sunday. So what are you waiting for? Make like a wild yeast strain and get at it.

What it be: Sour Week at Strangeways

When it do: Now through close on Sunday, Oct. 16

Where dat is: 2429 N Fitzhugh Ave.

*****

Dos Jefes, Uptown's tequila and tapas hot-spot, kicked off its new dinner series last week. This week marks another five-course menu crafted by executive chef Samir Dhurandhar and Salvador Ordaz. Notable courses include squash blossom fritters, suckling pig and a Mexican bread pudding called capirotada. Each course will be paired with one specialty cocktail. The cost is $50 per person. Call 214-303-1880 for reservations.

What it be: Mexican Pantry Dinner Series

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

Where dat is: 2816 Fairmount St.

*****

Dallas will be in short supply of vowels as the Mid-Cities Greek Fest in Euless takes place. In exchange for their appropriation of As and Os and Us, vendors will offer festival-goers things on skewers, wrapped in grape leaves or drenched in honey. From saganaki to lamb chops to gyro, there will be lots of food on hand to help get you into that Opa! state of mind. Admission is free.

What it be: Mid-Cities Greek Fest

When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where dat is: 303 Cullum Dr., Euless

*****

It'll be a rootin', tootin' good time at the Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival and Chili Cook-Off at Farmers Branch Historical Park. This two-day fest features the banjo pickin', vocal chord modulatin' talents of Rhonda Vincent, the Gibson Brothers, David Grisman and the Del McCoury Band, to name a few. The chili competition, meanwhile, is a CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) sanctioned affair that costs $20 to enter or $10 to taste. The folks behind the cook-off are serious: There will be no beans and no filler, just good, honest chili derived from doe-eyed animals. Delicious doe-eyed animals. Don't be surprised if you taste something so good that you're inspired to put some straw between your teeth and write a bluegrass ballad of your own.

What it be: Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival and Chili Cook-Off

When it do: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; Chili Cook-Off runs Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Where dat is: 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch

*****

Science is boring. Black holes? Yawn. The Copenhagen Interpretation? GTFO. But when scientific discovery is paired with adult beverages, it's amazing how the whole room suddenly gets hot for Niels Bohr. Social Science at the Perot has perfected the science + cocktails = fun night combo, and Friday night's look into aviation is sure to take fun to new heights. Tickets are $15 for members or $25 for nonmembers.

What it be: Social Science: Flight

When it do: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where dat is: 2201 N. Field St.

*****

For one day only, the Shops at Park Lane transform the Shops' park area into a biergarten full of local brews, bites and tunes. Texas Ale Project, Franconia Brewing Co. and Peticolas Brewing Co. will keep their taps flowing while Rudolph's Market will be selling brats and Slow Dough Bread Co. will keep the carb lovers happy with pretzels. Musicians Charley Crockett and Kirk Thurmond are scheduled to perform. Entry to the festival is $10 and does not include food or drinks. VIP tickets may be purchased for $30 and include three 8-ounce beers, one brat and one pretzel.

What it be: Parktoberfest Fall Festival

When it do: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 8070 Park Lane

*****

Here's another event that benefits a great cause and also feeds you — but this time, there's the added fun of potential indigestion. Twenty teams will compete for People's Choice, Hottest Chili and Most Unique Chili at TUPPS Brewery as part of their Hot Tech Chili Cook-Off. Tickets start at $15 and include one obligatory commemorative glass, one beer and 20 chili-tasting tickets. Proceeds benefit The Werx Foundation and The Love Life Foundation.

What it be: The 2nd Annual Hot Tech Chili Cook-Off

When it do: Live music starts at 3 p.m., chili tasting and judging at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 721 Anderson St., McKinney

*****

Three words: Unlimited. Taco. Sampling. More than

— from R Taco to Taqueria la Ventana to La Calle Doce — will set up shop in front of Dallas City Hall as part of the second annual Tacolandia. General admission tickets are $30 ($40 day-of) and include as many taco samplings as your cilantro-loving heart desires; beer and cocktails will be available for purchase. VIP tickets — which get you early admission, access to free booze and tacos from heavy-hitters like Revolver, El Come and Trompo — cost $75 ($80 day-of).

What it be: Tacolandia

When it do: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.

*****

Three Twelve Co. and We The Birds kick off the first leg of their three-part dinner series this Saturday with guest chef Christian Koelling of TEN Ramen. Koelling will take diners on a culinary journey through the Middle East with a three course family-style dinner. The dinner will be accompanied by Arabian sangria and a post-dinner take-home treat, as well as a "surprise experience." Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Middle East Dinner

When it do: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 3711 Parry Ave.

*****

Become one with your inner Mary Berry at LUCK's latest beer and food pairing, which will feature sweet and savory pies from Proper British Baking Co. Enjoy a steak and ale pie with Noble Rey's Off the Leash red ale or a chicken and bacon pie with Revolver's Blood and Honey. A total of four mini pies will be paired with four mini beers for just $20.

What it be: Proper British Pie Flight

When it do: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. seatings on Sunday, Oct. 16

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112

*****

takes viewers from the rice paddies of Japan to breweries the world over as it documents three exponents of sake. Also known as fermented rice wine, sake has seen an uptick in interest in recent years, and what better way to become knowledgeable about this staple of Japanese culture and cuisine than with a screening of this sake documentary at the Texas Theatre. Tickets are $10 per person.

What it be: Kampai! For the Love of Sake

When it do: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where dat is: 231 West Jefferson Blvd.

*****