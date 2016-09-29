11 Awesome Food Events, Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Night Market, Brewery Bike Tour and Samurai Cocktails

EXPAND Commerce Street Night Market fills an airy West Dallas pavilion with vendors — including food and booze – once a month. Courtesy of Little D Markets

SPARK! is a nonprofit organization that provides hands-on creative experiences for children. It does this through workshops and a fully immersive environment that includes a huge Climb, Crawl, Slide sculpture. If you're wondering how you can go back in time in order to be a child and attend SPARK!, you can't. You can, however, pony up $10 and get access to creative projects and volunteer activities. SPARK! will make it worth your while by providing beer and wine. And yes, you will get to explore the Climb, Crawl, Slide sculpture. All proceeds benefit SPARK!'s creative programs for low-income children.

What it be: Create with Cocktails

When it do: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where dat is: 1409 S. Lamar St., Suite 004

*****

When was the last time you sat down for a nice 13-course dinner? Never, you say? That's the stuff of the French aristocracy? You are warming a Hot Pocket as we speak? Well, perhaps this event is not for you and your irresistibly hot culinary lifestyle. For the rest of you, though, there's a chance to dine in true style at Cafe Modern while enjoying the culinary talents of guest chef Rodrigo Rivera Rio, executive chef at Koli Cocina de Origen in Monterrey, Mexico. The 13-course dinner includes a Zacatecano wedding-style roasted beet, 74-hour short rib and pork belly with apple pudding. The cost is $145 per person. For reservations call 817-840-2157.

What it be: 13-Course Tasting Menu with Guest Chef Rodrigo Rivera Rio

When it do: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where dat is: 3200 Darnell St.

*****

Make like

and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection, which consists of Japanese armor. The cost is $10 per person. Call 214-965-1032 for reservations or email info@samuraicollection.org.

What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour

When it do: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.

*****

The seventh annual Foodiepalooza benefits the East Dallas Boys & Girls Club Advisory Council. Food and beverage stations from a host of local bars and restaurants will provide ample opportunities to sample the night away. The evening will also include a silent auction, with all funds raised benefiting the Boys & Girls Club. Tickets start at $50.

What it be: Foodiepalooza 2016

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where dat is: Filter Building, 2810 White Rock Road

*****

Little D Markets' monthly evening street market is back with cocktail sampling, an illustration workshop led by Erica Guajardo and an installation by artist Giovanni Valderas. All that plus lots of new local vendors, teachers, food and musicians. Admission is free. If you're still hungry (or thirsty) after the event, pop next door to Chicken Scratch and The Foundry.

What it be: Commerce Street Night Market

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Where dat is: 444 W. Commerce St.

*****

What includes stein-hoisting, polka and a biergarten? Why it's Rahr & Sons Brewing annual Oktoberfest 5K. Combine physical activity with alcohol consumption at this event, which raises money for the Fort Worth Police Officers' Award Foundation. And yes, there is a beer belly division. Registration costs $40 per person.

What it be: Rahr & Sons Oktoberfest 5K

When it do: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****

Like sleeping on the ground, home brewing and meeting other people who also like those things? This is the event for you. Texas Beer Camp, a 24-hour camping event in Princeton, is slated to be just like the camps of your youth. Well, except for brewing demos and, you know, pervasive alcohol consumption. But the sleeping outside part is still the same. Entry costs $40 per person.

What it be: Texas Beer Camp

When it do: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where dat is: Long Road Farm, 2177 County Road 494, Princeton

*****

We don't mean to egg you on, but you really should go to Community Brunch at Cafe Momentum. This brunch will star America's favorite a.m. protein and will be prepared by chef Chad House and other local chefs. The meal will also feature signature brunch cocktails. The cost to attend is $60.

What it be: Community Brunch: The Egg Scramble

When it do: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Where dat is: 1510 Pacific Ave.

*****

The North Texas Bicycle Brew Tour was founded in 2013 to promote local craft breweries and social cycling. This Saturday brings with it a new tour, one which takes riders to Community, Deep Ellum, Braindead, Bishop Arts Cidery and Small breweries. Call it a tour-de-fermentation, call it a fun afternoon, just whatever you do, don't forget your helmet.

What it be: Fall Bicycle Brewery Tour

When it do: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where dat is: Union Station, 400 S. Houston St.

*****

D'oh! LUCK and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces yet again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. The October edition of this popular event costs $18 and will feature three seatings, each of which is limited to 100 Paleo-abandoning participants. Doughnut and beer pairings include a honey bun bite with 903 Brewery's Land of Milk & Honey Stout, sweet potato marshmallow molasses with Cobra Brewing Co.'s Donut Dunker Porter, pumpkin cream cheese with Martin House Brewing Co.'s Septemberfest Hoppy Oatmeal Brown Ale and a churro with cajeta drizzle with TUPPS Brewery's Black Ale.

What it be: Donut and Beer Pairing

When it do: 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where dat is: Trinity Groves, 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

The fall edition of Bites and Flights will feature the tastes of popular West 7th restaurants. A $25 ticket provides access to small plate samples, while the $12 ticket includes access to the wine tasting pagoda. Between the two tickets, you'll get the same sense of sample-based satiation that you would normally get from going to Costco on a Saturday afternoon, minus the hassle of wig changes.

What it be: Bites and Flights

When it do: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where dat is: 2900 Crockett St., Fort Worth

*****