12 Awesome Food Events, Oct. 20-23: Veggie Fair, Thirsty Thursday and Polish Fest

The Grape's latest iteration of their wine dinner features vino from Archery Summit Estates in the Willamette Valley of Oregon and special guest Eric Swindle of Crimson Wine Group. We’re pretty sure the dinner, titled Come As You Are, doesn't have anything to do with Kurt Cobain. Unless, that is, the grunge rocker was a fan of bistro fair and casual, unpretentious wine tastings, in which case this all makes perfect sense. Come As You Are will feature three courses accompanied by wine. The cost is $55 per person. Call 214-828-1981 for reservations.

What it be: Come As You Are Wine Dinner

When it do: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where dat is: 2808 Greenville Ave.

*****

Dust off your boots, it's hoedown time! Prove to yourself once and for all that you do not need surgery to remove one of your two left feet at this annual fundraiser held by the Dallas Farmers Market Friends. Enjoy an evening of live music, toe-tapping and tastings as you taste food and beverages from local chefs, farmers, wineries, food artisans and more. Tickets are $50 per person.

What it be: Dallas Downtown Hoedown

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expy.

*****

Pay what you want at House Party Theatre's Halloween edition of Thirsty Thursday. Three original short plays will be presented and will serve as the basis for a drinking game. Your job is simple: come, watch and drink when you hear the pre-designated cue. The actors are already two drinks in, so you'll have some catching up to do.

What it be: Thirsty Thursday

When it do: 9-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where dat is: The Wild Detectives, 314 W. 8th St.

*****

You seem like the kind of person who knows how to sniff the cork and swirl the glass. You are a world traveler, a ladder climber and a fan of multi-course steak dinners. The Stags' Leap Winery five-course pairing at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse would be a natural fit for your red meat and red wine lifestyle. Courses include harissa-rubbed shrimp, wild mushroom ragout and petite filet mignon. Each course will be paired with one of Stags' Leap wines.

are required for this dinner, which is $115 per person.

What it be: Ruth's Chris Stags' Leap Winery Dinner

When it do: Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: See the website for participating locations

*****

This will be the second to last weekend of Sundown at Granada's ode to Oktoberfest. Every weekend this month, they have turned their rooftop patio into the place to sehen and be sehen. Don your finest lederhosen and enjoy specially priced German beer, house-made brats, German potato salad and beer-braised red cabbage. And jawohl, there will be plenty of sauerkraut, too.

What it be: Oktoberfest

When it do: Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 3520 Greenville Ave.

*****

Show your appreciation for Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, the 120-acre public park recently hailed as Dallas' best hiking by a

which shall remain unnamed. The Texas Land Conservancy will host an evening of local beer and local tunes in an effort to raise money for conservancy efforts across this here beautiful state. This event is free to attend and the first 50 people will receive a complimentary drink ticket. God bless Texas.

What it be: Toasting Texas Lands

When it do: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: The Foundry, 2303 Pittman St.

*****

Park & Palate's Grand Taste event is slated to be a veritable foodie orgy with more than 30 chefs and 30 wineries participating. Guests will enjoy mixing with chefs — including Nilton Borges Jr., John Tesar and Kent Rathbun — sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they sip and sample their way through Klyde Warren Park. Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Park & Palate - Grand Taste

When it do: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

*****

Dallas is nary in short supply of meat-based celebrations. If it used to be slowly moving and has since been brought to an internal temperature of 150 degrees, then the great citizens of DFW have no doubt booked a venue, reserved a cover band and thrown a party in its honor. But there will be one festival this Saturday where the only meat you are likely to see is on the front of someone's "Meat is Murder" T-shirt. The annual Texas Veggie Fair at Reverchon Park aims to promote the veg-lifestyle by featuring vegetarian and vegan food vendors, chef demonstrations, a beer garden and yoga. So go, hippies, go. Tempeh samples await.

What it be: Texas Veggie Fair

When it do: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 3505 Maple Ave.

*****

You there. Yeah, you. Like boobs? Of course you like boobs. Boobs elicit universal adoration from people in the same way that puppies and carbohydrates do. So of course you want to go to Brews 4 Boobs at the Flying Saucer to help raise money for the Save the Ta-Tas Foundation. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Save the Ta-Tas, and specialty beers will be on tap to help commemorate the occasion. Try The Bruery’s Tart of Darkness, 512’s Cabernet Barrel Aged Three and Oak Highlands’ White Wine Freaky Deaky until 11 p.m.

What it be: Brews 4 Boobs

When it do: 2-6 p.m. (silent auction), event runs until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

*****

Don't let The Cedars first pub crawl pass you by. If you need convincing, the beer and the new friends will be good for you. The drink specials will be kind to your wallet, too. Each participating South Side/Cedars venue will feature live entertainment. For a full list of affiliated bars, see the event's

What it be: The Cedars Pub Crawl

When it do: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 1409 S. Lamar St. Suite 008

*****

It's important to support local businesses. It's also important to drink delicious beer. Do both at Oak Cliff Brewing's latest event, which will showcase local breweries that are on the precipice of opening. This event will also feature tastings of Oak Cliff Export Lager and the award winning Oak Cliff Black Lager.

What it be: Oak Cliff Brewing at LUCK

When it do: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane Suite #112

*****

Kielbasa, pierogis and bigos, of my! You might want to skip breakfast before heading to the very first Polish-American Heritage Festival of Dallas. Held at Klyde Warren Park, this event will not only feature a treasure trove of foods that can get you through a rough winter, but also Polish dance performances and family activities.

What it be: Polish Festival of Dallas

When it do: Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

*****