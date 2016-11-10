13 Awesome Food Events this Weekend: Oaty McOatface and the Return of the Hello Kitty Food Truck

Why yes, that is a Hello Kitty-themed food truck serving Hello Kitty-themed deserts. via Facebook

What makes the perfect enchilada? Is it the sauce? The filling? The tortillas? We can’t tell you, but Sylvia Casares, the official Enchilada Queen herself, certainly can. Casares owns Houston’s famed Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen and was dubbed Queen of Tex-Mex Cuisine after competing against Bobby Flay. Casares will showcase her latest cookbook, the Enchilada Queen Cookbook, at Wild Detectives. And because it would be cruel to talk about her food without actually supplying some of it, tastings will be provided. Attendance is free.

What it be: Sylvia Casares — The Enchilada Queen Cookbook

When it do: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where dat is: The Wild Detectives, 314 W. 8th St.

*****

Enjoy live music courtesy of local musician Daniel Rocha and the Japanese flair bartending skills of Tarou Watanabe at Tei-An. What is Japanese flair bartending, you ask? Let's just say there is a lot of throwing and catching of liquor bottles involving an unparalleled level of hand-eye coordination. No RSVP required, but there is a $5 entrance fee at the door.

What it be: Live Music and Japanese Flair Bar-tending Magic

When it do: 8 to 11 p.m. (Tarou debuts at 9 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 10

Where dat is: Tei-An, 1722 Routh St.

*****

Local advocacy group Go Oak Cliff will host this two-day event at Kidd Springs Park. On Friday, more than 30 teams of highly trained, super expert, top-notch barbecue artisans will gather to sacrifice a barnyard's worth of mammals to the Smoky Goodness God. Basically, they'll prep for the competition while revelers enjoy live music, food and drink. The main event is on Saturday, and a $20 wristband gets you access to the smoky, meaty fruits of the previous day's labor. The tasting lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. and includes the opportunity to vote for a favorite.

What it be: Blues, Bandits and BBQ

When it do: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where dat is: Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

*****

With a name like Oaty McOatface, it has to be good. Texas Ale Project will release Oaty, an oatmeal stout brewed with chocolate and honey malts, in conjunction with Pouring Glory Growler Fill Station & Grill. The evening will include a flight of T.A.P. beers as well as a bacon flight for only $20.

What it be: Oaty McOatface Release Party with Makin' Bacon Pairing

When it do: 5 to 8 p.m. (bacon makin' starts at 6) Friday, Nov. 11

Where dat is: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.

*****

You there, in the bulk bins at Central Market. We see you stealing gummy samples between scoops of teff flour. Your shame is over. Come out as an unabashed gummy lover at Luck's flight night in conjunction with Martin House Brewing. The evening will include Luck's house-made gummies paired with Martin House's Queen of the Mist Tart Cherries, Prickly Pear, Black Currant and Salty Lady Gose. The cost is $13.

What it be: Martin House Brewing: Gummies, Queens and Gose Flight

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112

*****

You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and tears? Don't go there. Go to Lakewood Brewing Company instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a tour of the brewery, a comedy show featuring, you know, comedians and stuff, as well as three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. A food truck will also be on site.

What it be: Brew-HaHa Comedy Series

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where dat is: Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Dr.

*****

The Dallas chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) will forego collective baguette-nibbling this Friday for their 33rd annual wine festival (formerly known as Beaujolais & Beyond Wine Festival). For $75, a general admission ticket includes food and wine tastings, a swanky wine glass and a silent auction.

What it be: Wine Festival

When it do: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where dat is: Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave.

*****

Make sure your phone has a full battery and your emoji-selecting abilities are at their peak, because the Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will return to North Texas this Saturday. There will be Hello Kitty macarons, tiny Hello Kitty cakes, Hello Kitty cookies and even Hello Kitty water served in bow-shaped bottles. There will also be Hello Kitty lines stretching Hello Kitty only knows how long, for which you will need to be Hello Kitty prepared, because this is going to be a Hello Kitty storm.

What it be: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

When it do: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where dat is: Outside the Crate and Barrel store in Plano's Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 West Park Blvd.

*****

Lots of music + lots of beer = happy Saturday. This year, the Untapped Festival will feature approximately 100 breweries and more than 400 craft beers. The music lineup includes TV On the Radio, Gogol Bordello, Kaleo, Bishop Briggs and Adia Victoria. Tasting tickets start at $45 and include 12 two-ounce samples.

What it be: Untapped Festival Dallas

When it do: 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where dat is: Fair Park, 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

*****

The bus may not go to Hogwarts, but at least it goes to McKinney. Hours of art, mingling, live music, food and booze await at B.A.T.C.H. (Beer, Art, Trek, Chill, Happy). The afternoon kicks off with a beer-themed art gallery open house at Creating in Cahoots, where you can meet local artists and maybe buy something for your wall. Next on the agenda are a few artist talks before boarding the bus to Franconia Brewing Company for more art, more beer and a tour. But the fun doesn't end there; after Franconia the bus will head to Tupps Brewery for even more art and beer as well as barbecue from Smokin-S-BBQ. Tickets are $45 with beer or $35 without.

What it be: B.A.T.C.H. (Beer, Art, Trek, Chill, Happy)

When it do: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where dat is: Creating in Cahoots, 1827 W. Louisiana, McKinney

*****

Fondue night has all the makings of a Rick Steve's European Christmas special: the amuse-bouche, the three-mountain cheese fondue with salamis, bread and fruit, chocolate truffles and even a glass of sparkling wine. If you squint really hard, Scardello's Oak Lawn location almost looks like a Swiss ski chalet. Tickets are $50 per person and availability is limited.

What it be: Fondue Night

When it do: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where dat is: Scardello, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

It's North Texas Beer Week, which is basically seven days of Christmas for the Flying Saucer in Addison. Enjoy special tappings and featured breweries every day starting Sunday and running through Saturday of next week.

What it be: North Texas Beer Week

When it do: Sunday, Nov. 13 to Saturday, Nov. 19

Where dat is: Flying Saucer, 14999 Montfort Dr., Addison

*****

Calling all home-brewers. BrainDead brewmaster Andrew Huerter is hosting a brew day and you, our fine fermenting friends, are invited. BrainDead will supply the water and a pinch of house yeast.

What it be: All Grain Homebrew with Drew

When it do: Brewing starts at 8 a.m. and will wrap up between 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16

Where dat is: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St.

*****