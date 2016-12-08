16 Local Gifts for Beer-Guzzling, Coffee-Drinking, Bike-Riding Food-Lovers on Your Christmas List

Keep it local and delicious this year with this gift guide for local foodies. Shutterstock

Shopping for foodie-types isn't easy. Chances are, if there's a curious dish in this city, they've tried it — twice. Their kitchen is stocked with homemade chicken stock and a sous vide machine, and you've never been able to recommend a hot restaurant that they haven't already checked out.

Even still, there are plenty of great gifts that will indulge their interests while also supporting Dallas companies. This gift guide is stocked only with items from locally owned retailers — and in some cases, they're also produced right here in Dallas.

Here are a few suggestions for how to keep it local and delicious this holiday season:

Have a loved one who loves pizza and biking? This locally made hat is the gift for them. Courtesy of Ellum Bag Works

Ellum Bag Works pizza bike hat, $25

Local Hub Bicycle Company, 2633 Main St.

There are so many reasons to love this cycling cap: First of all, pizza. Secondly, it's made locally by Ellum Bag Works, creators of fine bicycling gear and accessories. And third, it's sold at one of the city's best locally owned bike shops, Local Hub Bicycle Company in Deep Ellum. Snag this hat for the cyclist on your list and they'll forever thank you for helping beat the sunny glare while espousing all things pizza.

EXPAND In this book, written by Dallas' own Merritt Tierce, a waitress at an upscale Dallas steakhouse struggles as a single mother in the late-night, long-hours world of the service industry. Beth Rankin

Love Me Back by Merritt Tierce, $15.95

The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St.

Anyone who's ever worked in the Dallas restaurant industry can find something to relate with in Merritt Tierce's acclaimed novel Love Me Back, which follows Marie, a single mother and waitress at an upscale Dallas steakhouse. Written by a Dallasite, you can pick this up at Dallas' best independent bookstore, The Wild Detectives. As an added bonus, starting now through Dec. 24, you'll get a free drink when you tell the staff that your book purchase is a Christmas gift.

Have an adorable friend who likes to meal prep? Give them this adorable bento box to pack their lunch with style. Beth Rankin

Bento box, $32

We Are 1976, 313 N. Bishop Ave.

The perfect gift for that friend who's got their shit together enough to pack lunch for work every day, this Japanese bento box from We Are 1976 is durable, microwavable and adorable, which is the lunch box trifecta. Inside are two compartments to keep your dishes separated. While you're at We Are 1976, stock up on locally made gift cards and cute gifts for the most adorable on your list.

Scardello's gift box is perfect for the cheesiest people on your Christmas list. Courtesy of Scardello

Scardello gift box, $50 to $100

Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

If you've got a cheese connoisseur on your list, let the cheese experts at Scardello help you put together the perfect gift box filled with goodies. Choose a size and cheese preference (U.S., French, Spanish, Italian or cheesemonger’s choice) and a complimentary box of crackers. You can even add extras like dried fruit, local honey and more.

EXPAND Give the gift of local tea with some Zakti, a gourmet tea company based out of Oak Cliff. Beth Rankin

Zakti, $5 to $12

Oak Cliff Coffee Goods, 817 W. Davis St.

If you've got a friend who's more of a tea-drinker than a coffee addict, this is the perfect gift. This Dallas company specializes in high-quality teas sourced from small family farms from around the world. Each batch is marked with the harvest date and origin so drinkers can take note of how teas change from season to season.

Keep groceries or beer cold on the ride home with this saddlebag pannier cooler that'll fit easily on your bike's rear wheel rack. Courtesy of Blackburn

Cooler Saddlebag Pannier, $80

Local Hub Bicycle Company, 2633 Main St.

Got a friend who loves cycling as much as they love beer? This saddlebag also doubles as an insulated cooler, which fastens quickly and easily to their back rack. (If they don't have a rack, you can grab one for about $40 at Local Hub and they'll install it for free.) This is also the perfect gift for the car-less friend who bikes to the grocery store — or for anyone who knows the value of a cold beer after a long ride.

EXPAND Give your most granola friend some granola that comes from East Dallas. Beth Rankin

White Rock Granola, $7

Market Provisions Co., Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S Harwood St.

The word "granola" may not mean what it used to, but it can still be a tasty and healthy treat to sprinkle on yogurt, add crunch to a salad or just to pack for a long hike. Give the gift of local granola with one of six flavors from White Rock Granola, an East Dallas company that makes granola that's actually crave-worthy. Pop into Market Provisions at the Dallas Farmers Market to grab a bag, with flavors like orange maple, Oh Snap (ginger, molasses, nutmeg, cloves and pumpkin seeds) or Peanut Butter Love (peanuts, chocolate chips and coconut flakes).

EXPAND These pineapple vessels from Jade and Clover are the perfect gift for the tiki-obsessed. Beth Rankin

Brass pineapple tumblers, $35 and up

Jade & Clover, 2633 Main St.

Have a friend whose home bar is stocked with paper umbrellas and who drags you to every Tiki Night at Small Brewpub? Head over to new Deep Ellum boutique Jade & Clover, which has tons of cute gift options like these brass pineapple tumblers and shot glasses. These vessels are so gorgeous, they're as fun to display as they are to drink out of.