19 Awesome Food Events This Weekend: Hallo-Wine, Garden Concert and Cocktails for Kitties

The cats at Ten Bells have a good life. Help other cats have the same by hitting up Cocktails for Kitties at Ten Bells' sister tavern Eight Bells. Courtesy of Meri Dahlke

Mudhen Meat and Greens will host an evening of seasonal eats, drinks and activities at their Dallas Farmers Market eatery. Chef Suki Otsuki will prepare a Harvest Buffet while Tia Downey, cocktail director, will show off her fall-ready creations including Pumpkin Palmer, Sweet Poison and Witches Brew. The night will also entail a dog costume contest, pumpkin carving, carnival games and live music. The cost is $35 for the Harvest Buffet or $45 for the buffet plus two cocktails.

What it be: Halloween Carnival on the Beer Garden

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

Where dat is: 900 S. Harwood St.

*****

Beats and Eats is a chef and live music series in its second iteration. This month brings with it new eats — chef Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum — and new beats from local band the Texas Gentlemen. The four-course menu features some enticing dishes like smoked carrot soup and slow braised pork osso bucco. Each course will be complimented by a cocktail, and the meal will be followed by a post dinner concert. Tickets ($75) also include pre- and post-dinner drinks, and a portion of the proceeds benefit Promise of Peace Community Garden.

What it be: Beats and Eats

When it do: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

Where dat is: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

This marks the last weekend of Sundown at Granada's ode to Oktoberfest. Every weekend this month, they have turned their rooftop patio into the place to sehen and be sehen. Don your finest lederhosen and enjoy specially priced German beer, house-made brats, German potato salad and beer-braised red cabbage. And jawohl, there will be plenty of sauerkraut, too.

What it be: Oktoberfest

When it do: Friday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: 3520 Greenville Ave.

*****

Don't just say you're an animal lover: Be one by attending the second installment of Cocktails for Kitties. For your $6 donation, Eight Bells Alehouse will serve you five amazing cocktails. Event proceeds go to help Feral Friends and all their furry beneficiaries.

What it be: Cocktails for Kitties

When it do: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 831 Exposition Ave.

*****

The Little D Markets monthly evening street market is this Friday, which means that West Commerce Street will be brimming with local vendors, artists, live music and performers. Food vendors include Nomadic Pie Co. The London Baker, Casa Masa and Peckish Pies, while booze comes courtesy of Bolsa Mercado.

What it be: Commerce Street Night Market

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: 444 W. Commerce St.

*****

If your Friday night plans do not already include an entire deboned and stuffed pig then you need to cancel them, stat, and head to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery. This hog-centric event also features a Halloween edition beer list, including Intrinsic's own Pumpkin Spiced Crunktoberfest and Blood Orange Wit, Martin House's Sea Witch and Rabbit Hole's Off With Your Red. This event is free to attend and no tickets are required.

What it be: Whole Hog Halloween

When it do: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: 509 W. State St., Garland

*****

For the past 30 years, Hong Kong Market Place at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie has been a welcome source of produce, fish, meat and home goods. (Think H-Mart only independently-owned.) Their tenure will be marked by a 3-day celebration filled with food vendors offering Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, Korean, Hispanic and American dishes. The marketplace will be bedecked for the occasion and live music will set the munching mood.

What it be: Music and Food Festival

When it do: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 28; noon to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where dat is: 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway

*****

You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and tears? Don't go there. Go to Franconia Brewing Co. instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a tour of the brewery, a comedy show featuring, you know, comedians and stuff, as well as three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. A food truck will also be on site.

What it be: Brew-HaHa Comedy Series

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: 495 McKinney Parkway

*****

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with an evening of tattoos, tarot and tamales? Head to Bella & Chloe where Terry's Tarot and Jordan Cain will be reading cards, Jeff Brown of Cedar Springs Tattoo & Piercing will be inking arms (for the less committed, a nail artist will be there, too) and The Tamale Company will bring all the masa. The Good Taste Collective will also be on site to spin some tunes while guests enjoy complimentary Lone Star Beer. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

What it be: Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales

When it do: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: 3010 N. Henderson Ave. Suite 110

*****

October is almost over, yah? Which means you need to fill your belly with German beer while the getting is good, yah? Plano hosts its second Oktoberfest this Saturday. This being Plano, though, they aren't calling it Oktoberfest. Instead, it's been given the rather glassware-centric title of "Steinfest." The only thing they've changed is the name, though, for there will still be all the accordion music, German food and beer you've come to know and love, plus a wiener dog fashion show. Admission is free; VIP tickets are available for $40 and include 20 tickets for food and beer.

What it be: Steinfest 2016

When it do: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 15th Street and K Avenue, Plano

*****

A limited number of tickets remain for the eighth annual Hallo-Wine Trail in downtown Grapevine. Don your best costume and pick up your wine glass at one of the predesignated wineries. From there you will be treated to three wine tastings and a food pairing at each winery. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Homestead Winery, Messina Hof, Sloan and Williams, Su Vino Winery and Umbra. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, so try to remain sober enough to keep yours on. Tickets start at $50.

What it be: Hallo-Wine Trail

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 431 S. Main St.

*****

Make like a red-blooded, God-fearing Texan and saddle on over to Billy Bob's for the World Steak Showdown. Wagyu beef will be sizzled and seared by 100 teams, but at the end there can only be one world champion. A $40 ticket makes the beef samples appear and also enables you to cast your vote for people's choice. Should you not wish to partake in the sampling (be gone, tempeh-eating scum), this event is free to attend and includes live music and butchering demonstrations.

What it be: Billy Bob's Texas World Steak Showdown

When it do: Noon on Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

*****

Adults, this is what we've been waiting for. Gone are the days when we had to procreate and then wait three years before we could relive trick-or-treating. Thanks to Martin House Brewing, anyone over the age of 21 — regardless of parent status — can once again know the joy of being given things by perfect strangers. Hopefully unlike your childhood Halloweens, however, this one involves booze. For a $15 entrance fee you get four pints as well as samples from guest breweries. This event also includes a candy eating contest as well as a costume contest, so make sure you don't white-sheet it this year.

What it be: Martin House Brewing 4th Annual Boo-ery Tour

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Suite 209, Fort Worth

*****

Pinups, Pints and Pit Bulls is not just an event that loves alliteration; it's an event that cares. Nonprofit advocacy groups DFW Pit Crew and Pinups for Pitbulls will host an evening at Deep Ellum Brewing Company where event-goers will be provided with three beer tokens and a commemorative glass for $20. Bring your pup and don't forget to dress him or her up. The night's costume contest is open to both humans and their four-legged friends.

What it be: Pinups, Pints and Pit Bulls

When it do: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.

*****

If you like weird things (and let's face it, you're reading this so we pretty much know the answer) then you'll love Lakewood Brewing Company's latest event. This marks the fifth year for Let's Get Weird, the Halloween party that deploys strange beers and even stranger bands and sideshow acts. Tickets are $35 in advance and include six 5-ounce pours.

What it be: Let's Get Weird Halloween Party

When it do: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

*****

Finally, a barbecue competition even Miss Piggy can get behind. Dallas Kosher and the Kansas City Barbeque Society are pairing up for this kosher beef, chicken and turkey barbecue cook-off. This second annual event is free to attend.

What it be: Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship

When it do: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where dat is: 7879 Spring Valley Road

*****

Last year, 3,500 fans visited the Dallas Food Truck Palooza & Music Festival. 3,499 of them liked it. The person who did not like it — we'll call him Lucas — somehow locked himself in his car and thus was unable to actually visit a single food truck. Don't be Lucas. Get out of your car. Visit the food trucks. Eat all of the things. This family-friendly event is $5 for admission, with a portion of the proceeds going to Literacy Instruction for Texas and Guns & Hoses.

What it be: Dallas Food Truck Palooza and Music Festival

When it do: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where dat is: 6930 Alpha Road

*****

The end of breast cancer awareness month is nigh, so make like a mammogram and squeeze this event into your calendar. West Magnolia Plastic Surgery, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company and Heim Barbecue are collaborating to present BoobieQue: an afternoon of beer, barbecue, Melt ice cream and Texas Health digital mammograms (reserve by calling 1-855-318-7696). Tickets are $55, with proceeds benefiting Cancer Care Services and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

What it be: BoobieQue

When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Avenue, Fort Worth

*****

Enjoy an afternoon of music, eats and drinks at Urbano Cafe. The music comes courtesy of Squarewheel, Clifffs and Plandroid, with Nick Earl and Jason Garner (Polyphonic Spree). Grub from Urbano and Jimmy's Food Store, as well as beer and wine, will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 per person.

What it be: Concert in the Garden

When it do: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where dat is: 1410 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

*****