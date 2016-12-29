2016 Claims Another: A Trinity Groves Restaurant Will Close to Make Way for More Fried Chicken

Trinity Groves is shuttering a restaurant to make room for Fat Chicken, which will focus on, you guessed it, chicken. Kathy Tran

Clearly the fried chicken epidemic shows no signs of slowing, as West Dallas restaurant development Trinity Groves announced today that it's closing another restaurant: Resto Gastro Bistro, which will be replaced by a concept called Fat Chicken.

Trinity Groves, the country’s first and only restaurant incubator and a leading force in the economic development of West Dallas, today announced that Resto Gastro Bistro will close its doors on Jan. 1 after a special New Year’s Eve celebration, making way for the new Fat Chicken, set to open in late February.

Fat Chicken will showcase Resto chef DJ Quintanilla’s distinctive take on all things chicken – Southern fried with biscuits, oven roasted, grilled, pot pies and even “chickarones” – you name it. Quintanilla and Linda Mazzei were among the first aspiring restaurateurs to launch at Trinity Groves in 2013. As a true incubator, Trinity Groves invests in new concepts like Resto Gastro Bistro and Fat Chicken, providing their partner operators with the resources and expertise they need to bring those concepts to market. “The restaurant business is continuously evolving – responding to ever-changing customer tastes and driven by creative people who are passionate about feeding people in every sense of the word,” said Trinity Groves co-founder and legendary restaurateur Phil Romano. “Resto had simply run its course, but during its nearly three-year stint, DJ and Linda worked incredibly hard, and we’re pleased to give them this opportunity. I think Fat Chicken is a great concept – it’s exactly what our customers are looking for, and I’m confident it will thrive at Trinity Groves.”



As for Resto's space, it will "get a new lighter and brighter look yet retain its warmth and charm," according to the release. Once open, Fat Chicken will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch and "will feature an old-fashioned pie cart with a daily selection of scratch-made pies."

It's not the first Trinity Groves concept to get the axe this year. Kitchen LTO — which resurrected in Deep Ellum — closed in July.

