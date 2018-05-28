5th Street Patio Cafe Serves Homey Italian, Cajun and Tex-Mex In Downtown Frisco

The wood-frame housing of the 5th Street Patio Cafe near historic downtown Frisco conveys the

illusion of authenticity to passersby. Owner and chef Kristy McDonald says many people think the restaurant was set in an old, refurbished neighborhood home, but this is not the case.

The houses that used to line Fifth Street were unkempt, filled with asbestos and eventually torn down. Once the pre-existing structures were removed and the hazmat-suit-wearing workers cleared out, construction began on a set of businesses to fill in the newly unoccupied land.

This homey little spot has been up ever since and celebrated its nine-year anniversary in March. It is a Dallas-Fort Worth foodie’s dream. With a diverse menu, quick and friendly service, and good tunes to set the mood, a stop at 5th Street Patio Cafe is a must. Patrons can choose from Cajun, Italian, Tex-Mex and breakfast, reflecting the chef's love for variety.