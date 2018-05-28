5th Street Patio Cafe Serves Homey Italian, Cajun and Tex-Mex In Downtown Frisco

The wood-frame housing of the 5th Street Patio Cafe near historic downtown Frisco conveys the
illusion of authenticity to passersby. Owner and chef Kristy McDonald says many people think the restaurant was set in an old, refurbished neighborhood home, but this is not the case.
The houses that used to line Fifth Street were unkempt, filled with asbestos and eventually torn down. Once the pre-existing structures were removed and the hazmat-suit-wearing workers cleared out, construction began on a set of businesses to fill in the newly unoccupied land.
This homey little spot has been up ever since and celebrated its nine-year anniversary in March. It is a Dallas-Fort Worth foodie’s dream. With a diverse menu, quick and friendly service, and good tunes to set the mood, a stop at 5th Street Patio Cafe is a must. Patrons can choose from Cajun, Italian, Tex-Mex and breakfast, reflecting the chef's love for variety.
The Belgian waffles make for an excellent staple for anyone’s sugar addiction. This hot and crunchy breakfast dish is topped with blueberries, strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream and garnished with dashes of powdered sugar. The tart berries complement the sweetness of the maple syrup and vanilla embedded in the waffle.
Washing down waffles with a trip to Italy might not be the most conventional choice for one’s taste buds. However, the irresistible Italian chicken Alfredo makes this combination work surprisingly well. This colorful dish is served in a pasta bowl with four slices of crispy baked garlic bread.
In the bowl are penne pasta tossed in a milk-white sauce, red onions, broccoli and mushrooms. Tender grilled chicken lathered in red sauce and melted Parmesan make the dish. The mild taste of the Alfredo sauce works well in contrast to the subtle spiciness introduced by the onions.
For a little more of a kick and tang, the fried shrimp po'boy served with a side of housemade coleslaw is the way to go. McDonald says she prides herself on the quality of the cafe's shrimp and that it would even satisfy the palates of those from Louisiana.
The lightly toasted bread and fresh produce — tomatoes and lettuce — are met with heavily seasoned fried shrimp and a tangy, almost sour remoulade. Each bite exemplifies the care and attention to detail that go into each dish.
The service was quick, kind and nonintrusive. Before picking a table, guests are asked to order and pay at the front. This keeps the servers from having to visit a table annoyingly often to see if the guest is read for a check.
Each menu item came out hot and beautiful minutes after ordering and was presented by nice waiters who make sure to tend to the needs of all their tables. This little cafe on downtown Frisco’s 5th Street is a quaint and comforting spot for anyone in the area.
5th Street Patio Cafe, 8621 Fifth St., Frisco
