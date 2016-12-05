menu

A Fort Worth Sports Bar Closed — And Owners Say Obamacare Is Why They're Throwing in the Towel

One Less Eatery in Lower Greenville: C'Viche is Closing Tonight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Fort Worth Sports Bar Closed — And Owners Say Obamacare Is Why They're Throwing in the Towel

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 1:28 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Despite drawing big crowds during football season, Frankie's Sports Bar & Grill in Fort Worth is closing — and owners cite the Affordable Care Act as the biggest reason why.EXPAND
Despite drawing big crowds during football season, Frankie's Sports Bar & Grill in Fort Worth is closing — and owners cite the Affordable Care Act as the biggest reason why.
Courtesy of Frankie's Facebook page
A A

Today, the downtown Fort Worth sports bar Frankie's posted an oh-so familiar Facebook post: An announcement that the bar will be closing, effective immediately. But this social media announcement has an interesting twist: Owners say that the "proverbial straw" is the Affordable Care Act, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported.

"If we were to stay in business, there was no way for us to have borne the weight of the oppressive penalties for failing to comply with the mandates of that legislature," Frankie's announcement on social media reads. "Therefore, another establishment goes out of business. Over 50 people lose their jobs. Suppliers and vendors lost the revenue of our account. Loyal patrons have one less option for dining out."

Related Stories

The bar opened in March 2011, according to the open letter, and the company has another Frankie's location still open in downtown Dallas. Owner Bill Katz explained the reasons behind closing Frankie's in more detail to the Star-Telegram:

Katz said Monday that between his two locations (the other is in downtown Dallas), he has more than 50 employees and therefore would face a penalty on Jan. 1 of between $200,000 and $300,000 because he doesn’t provide health care to his staff. The “employer mandate” of the Affordable Care Act requires all businesses with 50 or more full-time employees provide health insurance to at least 95 percent of those employees and dependents up to age 26, or pay a fee.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” Katz said, referring to the penalty. “So instead of 50 or 60 people without health care, we have 50 or 60 people that aren’t employed any more. It makes no sense.”

While the Obamacare reason is sure to turn some heads, there were obviously other factors that led to Frankie's shuttering — and construction in Sundance Square is a big one. Lengthy construction has shuttered many a DFW restaurant in recent years. Katz also told the Star-Telegram that business dips once football season ends. And there have been obvious troubles for restaurants trying to make it in downtown Fort Worth.

Even with all the other factors, Katz is adamant that the Affordable Care Act is the biggest driving factor in the closure.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Frankie's Sports Bar and Grill
More Info
More Info

425 W. 3rd St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102

817-870-9092

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >