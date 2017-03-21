The Olympics of Overindulgence: Here's a Look at Who's Coming to Iron Fork 2017

Snack until your face falls off at Iron Fork 2017, coming to Fair Park on Wednesday, April 26. Melissa Hennings

There's not too many opportunities in this city where food-lovers can eat barbecue, burgers, Mexican food, fried chicken and Asian fusion in the same meal, but on Wednesday, April 27, you can do just that at Dallas Observer's Iron Fork. The annual food extravaganza features a seemingly endless array of bites from Dallas restaurants, along with eight beer/wine/cocktail samples and a live food competition.

The chefs facing off in this year's Iron Fork Chef Challenge are Aaron Staudenmaier of the new Lovers Seafood and Market and Eric Dryer of Dallas dining mainstay Fearing's. The two will go head-to-head live on stage, whipping up meals on the fly with surprise ingredients supplied from Whole Foods, and the competition will be moderated by a certain Chef With No Name.

During that epic throw-down, Iron Fork-goers will have access to all-you-can-eat food samples from the following local restaurants and bakeries:

Restaurants

9 Rabbits Bakery

Asador

Asian Mint

Cane Rosso

Flavors Indian Restaurant

Gas Monkey Bar n' Grill

Grayson Social

Hash House a Go Go

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Isabelly's Chocolates and Sweet Treats

The Local Oak

LUCK at Trinity Groves

Meso Maya

Oddfellows

One90 Smoked Meats

Pietap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Pollo Tropical

Pudding on Smiles

Salt & Pepper Catering

Shake Shack

Sundown at Granada

Ten50 BBQ

Texas Toffee Queen

Topgolf

Wokk Asian Cookhouse / Bao Hop

XO Coffee Company

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse



That list is only gonna get bigger as Iron Fork draws near, so grab tickets fast. Another reason to buy tickets now: Prices will increase on Friday, March 24. From now through March 24, tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for VIP. After that, prices go up to $45 (GA) and $75 (VIP), and day-of tickets will set you back $55 (GA) and $90 (VIP).

Iron Fork 2017, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St.

