The Olympics of Overindulgence: Here's a Look at Who's Coming to Iron Fork 2017


The Olympics of Overindulgence: Here's a Look at Who's Coming to Iron Fork 2017

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Snack until your face falls off at Iron Fork 2017, coming to Fair Park on Wednesday, April 26.
Melissa Hennings
There's not too many opportunities in this city where food-lovers can eat barbecue, burgers, Mexican food, fried chicken and Asian fusion in the same meal, but on Wednesday, April 27, you can do just that at Dallas Observer's Iron Fork. The annual food extravaganza features a seemingly endless array of bites from Dallas restaurants, along with eight beer/wine/cocktail samples and a live food competition.

The chefs facing off in this year's Iron Fork Chef Challenge are Aaron Staudenmaier of the new Lovers Seafood and Market and Eric Dryer of Dallas dining mainstay Fearing's. The two will go head-to-head live on stage, whipping up meals on the fly with surprise ingredients supplied from Whole Foods, and the competition will be moderated by a certain Chef With No Name.

During that epic throw-down, Iron Fork-goers will have access to all-you-can-eat food samples from the following local restaurants and bakeries:

Restaurants
9 Rabbits Bakery
Asador
Asian Mint
Cane Rosso
Flavors Indian Restaurant
Gas Monkey Bar n' Grill
Grayson Social
Hash House a Go Go
Haute Sweets Patisserie
Isabelly's Chocolates and Sweet Treats
The Local Oak
LUCK at Trinity Groves
Meso Maya
Oddfellows
One90 Smoked Meats
Pietap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Pollo Tropical
Pudding on Smiles
Salt & Pepper Catering
Shake Shack
Sundown at Granada
Ten50 BBQ
Texas Toffee Queen
Topgolf
Wokk Asian Cookhouse / Bao Hop
XO Coffee Company
Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse


That list is only gonna get bigger as Iron Fork draws near, so grab tickets fast. Another reason to buy tickets now: Prices will increase on Friday, March 24. From now through March 24, tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for VIP. After that, prices go up to $45 (GA) and $75 (VIP), and day-of tickets will set you back $55 (GA) and $90 (VIP).

Iron Fork 2017, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

