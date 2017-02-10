A Ton of New Restaurants Are Opening in DFW This Year — Here's a Rundown of Just a Few
|
Flower Child, a fast-casual health food spot, opens in March in Inwood Village.
Courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts
There are a lot of expansions and new concepts in the works in DFW right now. Several local franchises are expanding with new locations, while a few local restaurant groups are opening new concepts to expand their DFW empires. In this week's roundup of DFW food news, we'll introduce you to a few:
- A new restaurant is coming to Inwood Village in March: Flower Child, a "healthy, happy, fast-casual restaurant by restaurateur Sam Fox," according to a news release. Describing the restaurant's style as "modern bohemian abode," the release says Flower Child is the second Fox restaurant to open in Dallas. Fox's other restaurant is Preston Center's True Food Kitchen, another fast-casual health food spot. The 4,500-square-foot space will include an open kitchen and wrap-around patio, along with a designated place for yoga mats. Yeah, you read that right. "On-the-go guests can easily peace in and peace out with a dedicated area for to-go orders; plus, there’s designated 'yoga mat parking' where yogis can drop their mats while they eat." The restaurant is slated to open next month at 5450 W. Lovers Lane.
- Eatzi's has announced two new DFW locations, one in Preston Royal Village (slated to open in October 2017) and a Fort Worth location, to open in early May in the University Park Village Shopping Center.
- This one's bound to be popular with baseball fans: Lockhart Smokehouse has signed on to open a location at Texas Live!, the $250 million facility that will house the new Texas Rangers stadium, Guide Live reports. Other businesses that have signed onto the development, projected to open in 2018: Revolver Brewing, which will build a full-blown brewery, and a restaurant from Guy Fieri.
- Brazilian steakhouse franchise Fogo de Chão is opening a location in Uptown on Monday, Feb. 13, according to a release. Their first DFW location opened in Addison in 1997. The new location is anchoring the One Uptown apartment complex and will include "Bar Fogo and Brazilian brunch," according to the release. The churrasco restaurant will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- After closing for renovations, Main Event Entertainment, the Plano "bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination," reopened on Thursday. A few additions to the combination bowling alley and restaurant: "a new integrated bowling system, private VIP lanes, luxury seating, an enhanced sports lounge, 160-inch TV screens, state-of-the-art meeting spaces with projector screens and monitors, laser tag, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive and virtual video games," according to a release.
- If you can't cook but want to support a friend who just had a baby/lost a family member/came down with an illness, a new service in Dallas wants to step in and cook up something on your behalf. Food Hugs will provide comfort food "gift packages" like the New Mommy Food Hug, "with one quart of chicken salad or albacore tuna salad, one quart of homemade soup (your choice), choice of caramelized onion dip or white bean artichoke hummus, and two casseroles that each serve two to four people, and six buttermilk biscuits and one quart of pepper cream gravy." Check the company's website to see the ZIP codes where Food Hugs will be available.
- A new bakery is opening next month in the International on Turtle Creek: Celebrity Café & Bakery, which will have ample baked goods along with quick breakfast and lunch offerings like paninis and breakfast burritos. This will be Celebrity Cafe's sixth DFW location.
- The team behind Sixty Vines and Mexican Sugar is opening a new restaurant in the Shops at Legacy: The Keeper, an upscale seafood restaurant "with dishes inspired by the cuisines and cultures of the Pacific rim," Plano Profile reports. Like this restaurant group's other concepts, this restaurant is expected to be quite sizable with indoor/outdoor spaces and an open kitchen.
- The Banh Shop on SMU Boulevard closed in January, but a new yet-to-be-named restaurant is opening in the space it left behind, CultureMap reports. The concept will be "a fast-casual restaurant with Japanese-inspired fast food" and will serve Japanese-inspired hot dogs, though the menu is still in the development phase.
- Opening in March in the former Cafe Brazil space on Goodwin Avenue: Halcyon Coffee Bar, an Austin coffeehouse/lounge hybrid, CultureMap reports. Hybrid cafes are trending big-time right now in Dallas, and this one will serve coffee, beer, wine and cocktails.
- The poke trend is still going strong apparently, as evidenced by Pok, the new "raw bar" in West Village and now another new raw seafood spot, FreshFin Poké Co., opening later this month on Greenville Avenue, Eater reports. You'll be able to build-your-own bowl or order from a menu of "pre-designed bowls."
