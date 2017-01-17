Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue Will Cook up Ramen for Top Knot's New Ramen Series

Misti Norris' shio ramen, from Top Knot's 2016 summer ramen series, was an absolute stunner. Beth Rankin

Last summer, Top Knot hosted a wildly successful ramen series that featured guest chefs like Matthew Hoa of Ten Ramen, Justin Holt of Lucia and Misti Norris, whose shio ramen with pigs ear terrine totally blew our minds. Uchi's little sister recently announced another ramen series, and this one has some very interesting names on the bill.

Uncommon Ramen, a three-part winter series, will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, with Tyson Cole, the head honcho for Hai Hospitality Group, which owns Uchi, Uchiko and Top Knot. "Inspired by Cole’s recent trip to Japan, chefs (Angela) Hernandez and Cole will showcase spicy yuzu ramen featuring shio chicken broth, confit pork belly, cured egg 63, fermented chili and nori," according to a press release. Along with the ramen, Cole will serve up two "Japadogs," a kimchi cheese dog with bacon-stewed kimchi and a banh mi dog, made with chicken liver pate.

After Cole comes a ramen collaborator that should prove quite popular in meat-loving Dallas: Aaron Franklin of Austin's Franklin Barbecue will collaborate with Top Knot on a TBD ramen dish that will be up for grabs at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Up next will be chef Jesse Houston of Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant Saltine. Jackson, who completely wowed us with his oyster dishes at this year's Chefs for Farmers festival, will take over Top Knot's kitchen starting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27. He may be less familiar to Dallas diners, but after seeing what this chef can do at CFF, we have no plans to miss this portion of the series.

Ramen will be $15 and a portion of proceeds will benefit No Child Hungry; Bishop Cider will supply beverage pairings. As always, the series is first-come, first-served and is likely to sell out fast, particularly when Franklin takes the stage. Limited reservations will be available in advance, and the full Top Knot menu will be available during ramen nights.

Top Knot, 2817 Maple Ave.

