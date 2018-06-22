Amazon Prime Now Launches 'Superfast' Beer and Wine Delivery in Dallas

In February, Amazon launched two-hour grocery delivery service in Dallas, giving us one less reason to drive across town for eggs and grass-fed beef. The grocery delivery included alcohol, but now the online retail behemoth is upping the ante with "superfast" beer and wine delivery in DFW.

"Prime members can now shop hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands including Miller Lite, Corona Extra and Kendall Jackson, to local favorites such as Deep Allum [editor's note: That's not how you spell Deep Ellum, Amazon ...] IPA and Community Mosaic IPA," according to a press release. "Today marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Dallas-Fort Worth, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Austin, Houston and San Antonio."