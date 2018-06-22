Amazon Prime Now Launches 'Superfast' Beer and Wine Delivery in Dallas

In February, Amazon launched two-hour grocery delivery service in Dallas, giving us one less reason to drive across town for eggs and grass-fed beef. The grocery delivery included alcohol, but now the online retail behemoth is upping the ante with "superfast" beer and wine delivery in DFW.
"Prime members can now shop hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands including Miller Lite, Corona Extra and Kendall Jackson, to local favorites such as Deep Allum [editor's note: That's not how you spell Deep Ellum, Amazon ...] IPA and Community Mosaic IPA," according to a press release. "Today marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Dallas-Fort Worth, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Austin, Houston and San Antonio."
Here's how it works: Log into Prime Now, click "alcohol" and browse the more than 350 options listed — everything from Modelo 12-packs to boxed chardonnay. There are categories for chilled wine and cold beer — along with things like glassware and wine keys — but no liquor. So far, prices on the site seem to be about standard market rate.
Once you've filled up your cart, select a delivery timeframe. "Under one hour" was not available when we attempted a delivery in Oak Lawn, but one-hour ($9.99) and two-hour ($4.99) options were available. You can also schedule delivery for another day and in hourlong windows. The Amazon press release cited free two-hour delivery, but our only option appeared to be paying a $4.99 delivery charge.
Alcohol delivery is available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The grocery delivery service has been popular in DFW, Amazon says, and some of the most popular items are "avocados, strawberries and bananas," as well as "pantry staples like paper towels and bottled water," according to the release. We have a feeling booze is about to become one of those hot items.
