Americano's Chicago-Style Pizza Special Might Break the Cubs' World Series Curse

EXPAND Deep dish sausage pizza at Americano, with mystery tomato sauce on the side. Brian Reinhart

Dallas doesn't have enough great Chicago-style pizza. Down at the Joule, Americano is looking to change that.

This fall, on Sunday and Monday nights, they're serving Chicago-style pizza by the slice for $10. If you're ashamed to be seen with a deep dish by the Cool Pizza Kids, an ultra-quiet Sunday night at Americano might be just the thing, especially because the slice is pretty darn good.

Related Stories Cheesy Romance: A Love Letter to Chicago Deep Dish Pizza in Dallas

For the $10 charge, they've fancied up this Chi-pie: Americano is using a mix of fontina and mozzarella cheeses, and atop the thin layer of pepperoni is a good deal of spicy, chile-spiked Italian sausage. Everything is layered pristinely picture-perfect: cheese at the bottom, then pepperoni, then sausage and tomato sauce. My slice was topped with torn basil leaves, a nice touch, and maybe baked slightly too long; the bottom crust was firm and crisp, but the edges were near-black.

One slice is certainly enough for a meal. Just in case you need a side, Americano is serving it with a bowl of tomato sauce. Is it for dipping? Do people dip pizza with tomato sauce in more tomato sauce? Or is it a soup? Where's the spoon? I dunno. The pizza slice is big. The pizza slice is good. Deep dish lovers should head to downtown Dallas and give it a try. Maybe if we all eat Chicago-style pizza, the Cubs will lose to the Rangers in the World Series.

The Sunday-and-Monday-night special will run weekly this fall.

Americano, 1530 Main St.

