Get your buzz on with Ampersand's Chocolate Wasted caffeinated cocktail.
Get your buzz on with Ampersand's Chocolate Wasted caffeinated cocktail.
courtesy Ampersand

Ampersand Gives a Buzz and a Buzz With Their Chocolate Wasted Coffee Cocktail

Susie Oszustowicz | February 1, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Life moves fast, so when a coffee shop gives you the chance to get two buzzes with one drink, it merits your attention. Fort Worth coffee shop Ampersand takes its name seriously. Its new coffee-esque cocktail, Chocolate Wasted, is buzzy and boozy and sweet, giving you the chance to get caffeinated while getting a little festive. A nice helping of Avión and the housemade cold-brew work together to make the perfect dessert.

Chocolate Wasted ($8): Avión Silver Tequila, Avión Espresso, Ampersand housemade cold-brew, whole milk


Ampersand, 3009 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth

