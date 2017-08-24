The Ingredient in The Eberhard's New Cocktail That'll Make Your Mouth Go Numb

EXPAND That little guy? Yeah, worry about that little guy. Aaron Hendrickson

In the pursuit of finding new ways to make cocktails intriguing, we've seen some crazy shit. And the latest gimmick is shocking — literally. The Eberhard, an East Henderson haunt, now offers a cocktail dubbed the Henderson Cooler, a riff on a Last Word. The hook? It's served with an optional add-on that will make your taste buds dance.

The herbaceous and spicy cocktail is kicked up a notch with the addition of a Szechuan Button, an edible flower that causes a tingling, numbing sensation when chewed. Now that's shocking.

Henderson Cooler ($10 cocktail + $3 optional Szechuan Button): Tanqueray Gin, St. Germain, Green Chartreuse, fresh-squeezed lime juice, muddled cucumber, Szechuan Button



The Eberhard, 2107 N. Henderson Ave.

