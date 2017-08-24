menu

The Ingredient in The Eberhard's New Cocktail That'll Make Your Mouth Go Numb

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Aaron Hendrickson
In the pursuit of finding new ways to make cocktails intriguing, we've seen some crazy shit. And the latest gimmick is shocking — literally. The Eberhard, an East Henderson haunt, now offers a cocktail dubbed the Henderson Cooler, a riff on a Last Word. The hook? It's served with an optional add-on that will make your taste buds dance.

The herbaceous and spicy cocktail is kicked up a notch with the addition of a Szechuan Button, an edible flower that causes a tingling, numbing sensation when chewed. Now that's shocking.

Henderson Cooler ($10 cocktail + $3 optional Szechuan Button): Tanqueray Gin, St. Germain, Green Chartreuse, fresh-squeezed lime juice, muddled cucumber, Szechuan Button


The Eberhard, 2107 N. Henderson Ave.

Susie Oszustowicz

