New Asian-Fusion Restaurant Musume Opens Next Week in the Arts District

Musume, the forthcoming Asian-fusion restaurant opening in the Arts District, has set an open date: Wednesday, Jan. 24. Under executive chef Ken Lumpkin, the restaurant will focus on "world-class sushi and contemporary Asian fusion cuisine" and boasts the "largest selection of sake in Texas ... with more than 100 labels, as well as a sake on tap option," according to a press release. "An extensive Japanese whiskey list and an Asian-inspired cocktail menu round out the bar program at the bar."

The restaurant, in the Hall Arts building with Stephen Pyles' Flora Street Cafe, has a rooftop patio, used only for private events, that "overlooks Flora Street with front-row views of the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Wyly Theater," according to the release. Musume opens for lunch and dinner service Wednesday.