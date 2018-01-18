 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Musume opens Wednesday in the Arts District.EXPAND
Musume opens Wednesday in the Arts District.
courtesy Ben Gibson/Musume

New Asian-Fusion Restaurant Musume Opens Next Week in the Arts District

Beth Rankin | January 18, 2018 | 2:18pm
AA

Musume, the forthcoming Asian-fusion restaurant opening in the Arts District, has set an open date: Wednesday, Jan. 24. Under executive chef Ken Lumpkin, the restaurant will focus on "world-class sushi and contemporary Asian fusion cuisine" and boasts the "largest selection of sake in Texas ... with more than 100 labels, as well as a sake on tap option," according to a press release. "An extensive Japanese whiskey list and an Asian-inspired cocktail menu round out the bar program at the bar."

The restaurant, in the Hall Arts building with Stephen Pyles' Flora Street Cafe, has a rooftop patio, used only for private events, that "overlooks Flora Street with front-row views of the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Wyly Theater," according to the release. Musume opens for lunch and dinner service Wednesday.

Related Stories

Musume will focus on sushi and Asian-fusion cuisine.EXPAND
Musume will focus on sushi and Asian-fusion cuisine.
courtesy Ben Gibson/Musume

This isn't the only new concept coming to Hall Arts this year. The Artisan, a "chef-driven, market-style restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and happy hour from its location on the Texas Sculpture Walk and Event Terrace at Hall Arts, and is a combined effort of Dallas-based G Texas Custom Catering owner John Gilbert and executive chef Michael Gooch," according to a press release. The Artisan will be a grab-and-go lunch spot and a happy-hour hang designed by Level 5, the group behind Truck Yard and Twisted Root Burger Co.

Musume, 2330 Flora St.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >