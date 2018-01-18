New Asian-Fusion Restaurant Musume Opens Next Week in the Arts District

Musume, the forthcoming Asian-fusion restaurant opening in the Arts District, has set an open date: Wednesday, Jan. 24. Under executive chef Ken Lumpkin, the restaurant will focus on "world-class sushi and contemporary Asian fusion cuisine" and boasts the "largest selection of sake in Texas ... with more than 100 labels, as well as a sake on tap option," according to a press release. "An extensive Japanese whiskey list and an Asian-inspired cocktail menu round out the bar program at the bar."
The restaurant, in the Hall Arts building with Stephen Pyles' Flora Street Cafe, has a rooftop patio, used only for private events, that "overlooks Flora Street with front-row views of the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and the Wyly Theater," according to the release. Musume opens for lunch and dinner service Wednesday.
This isn't the only new concept coming to Hall Arts this year. The Artisan, a "chef-driven, market-style restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and happy hour from its location on the Texas Sculpture Walk and Event Terrace at Hall Arts, and is a combined effort of Dallas-based G Texas Custom Catering owner John Gilbert and executive chef Michael Gooch," according to a press release. The Artisan will be a grab-and-go lunch spot and a happy-hour hang designed by Level 5, the group behind Truck Yard and Twisted Root Burger Co.
Musume, 2330 Flora St.
