Ascension Coffee Expands to The Star in Frisco

The fastest-growing city in the country is about to add another hot spot to its repertoire of eateries and local attractions. The Star, a 91 acre sports and entertainment district in Frisco, will be the home for the latest expansion of Ascension Coffee.

Russell Hayward, founder of Ascension, says he has wanted to make a move outside of Dallas to see if people in other cities like what the company is doing.

“A lot of times at Ascension, we get chosen. People ask us to do different things everywhere,” Hayward says. “When the opportunity came up with The Star, I thought this was the right [opportunity].”

Each Ascension location brings unique features to the table. A special roast, for example, has been designed for the new spot in Frisco.

Hayward he predicts the new location will have different peak hours than the others. This is the first place his coffee shop has been where the nights are far busier than the days, he says. Because of this, Hayward expects Ascension’s usual events, like the half-off bottle of wine and cigar nights, to do well at The Star. Additionally, he says menu items targeted toward more of a night crowd are being developed for this location.

“It’s just a matter of seeing how it all shakes out,” Hayward says.

For the grand opening, Hayward is hopeful Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as well as some of the players, will be in attendance. Hayward will also take this time to thank everyone who has been involved with his growing business.

The grand opening will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

There are more locations in the works for Ascension Coffee, including a space in Plano’s Shops at Willow Bend.