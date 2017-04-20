What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: Wine Train, Asian-American Culture Fest and Crawfish

Crawfish season ain't over just yet, cher. Shutterstock

Feeling the urge to sip on drinks adorned with tiny umbrellas and to mentally hula your way into a carefree state-of-mind? If so, Ida Claire has devised a tiki party that's sure to put a little oasis in your workweek. In honor of patio season, there will be $5 tropical cocktails, a tiki-cocktail demo, passed appetizers and a sunset pig roast with family-style sides. You'll leave with a lei, a commemorative tiki glass and an unshakable urge to eat poi. Call 214-377-8227 for reservations; tickets are $60 per person.

What it be: Tiki Party and Pig Roast

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Where dat is: Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road

*****

Maybe we've seen one too many Cary Grant movies, but there's just something romantic about train travel: the rhythmic motion, the sweeping views, the $6 Hot Pockets that are omnipresent on all concession car menus. And while Dallas is in no short supply of wine walks, Grapevine Vintage Railroad will provide the rare opportunity to enjoy some vino from a train. Riders will sample wines and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, live jazz and dessert while taking in the scenery from 1920s-era coaches. Tickets are $59 each.

What it be: Jazz Wine Trains

When it do: 6:40 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m. departure on Friday, April 21

Where dat is: 709 S. Main St., Grapevine

*****

Soup dumplings steamed until ready to burst

Bibimbap and fish balls that smell like a hearse

Big bowls of pho and kimchi stir-fry

These are a few of my favorite things

Maria von Trapp got it all wrong: Asian food comprises approximately 99 out of the life's 100 Best Things (to be fair, she got the part about crisp apple strudels right). Enjoy authentic food and performances (lion dance, anyone?) at DFW Chinatown in Richardson as part of the Asian-American Culture Festival. Bring cash and plenty of it; 35 local companies will be selling food and drink.

What it be: 2017 Asian-American Culture Festival

When it do: 11 a.m -2 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where dat is: 400 North Greenville Ave., Richardson

*****

Dogfish devotees, the wait is over. Dogfishtival, Common Table's annual ode to Dogfish Head beer, is back for another round. The beer list includes an impressive mix of crowd-pleasers, rares and vintages like Burton Baton barrel-aged ale and Chateau Jiahu ancient ale. The event is free to attend — sorry, you still have to pay for the beer.

What it be: Dogfishtival VII

When it do: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Where dat is: Common Table, 2917 Fairmount St.

*****

You do not, in fact, have to be an "ex" alumni of The University of Texas in order to enjoy the 10th annual Texas Exes crawfish boil at Lee Harveys. You do have to be hungry, though. A $35 ticket includes all-you-can-eat crawfish, potatoes, sausage and corn. The event benefits The Dallas Chapter of the Texas Exes' scholarship fund. Also, your belly.

What it be: Texas Exes Crawfish Boil

When it do: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday April 22

Where dat is: 1807 Gould St.

*****