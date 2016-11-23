menu

At This New Uptown Restaurant, Strange Bedfellows Make for a Fun Avocado Cocktail

Celebrate North Texas Beer Week with a Beertail at Stonedeck Pizza Pub


Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
After a couple of these, you'll have the moxie to talk to the undoubtedly cute chick at the next table.EXPAND
Susie Oszustowicz
Uptown Dallas's newest Canadian transplant, Moxie's Grill & Bar, opened its first U.S. location in the Crescent Court on Saturday. Their signature cocktail for the Dallas location, the Avocado Gimlet, is one that you think would be, well, disgusting. The ingredients are all over the place: avocado, apple liqueur, lime and olives. Oh, and rosemary for good measure. But interestingly enough, the flavor profile makes for an intriguing cocktail.

Don't let the color scare you; the drink itself is creamy and the brininess of the olives isn't overwhelming. To top it off, the rosemary gives a good nose. While the recipe seems a bit daunting, it's something you could tackle to impress the parents this holiday. Actually, go ahead and make a double batch — it'll help when the dinner table conversation turns to politics.

Avocado Gimlet
1/4 ripe avocado
0.5 oz. simple syrup
1.5 oz. rosemary and olive-infused Gin (recipe below)
0.5 oz. Apfelkorn Liqueur

Peel avocado and add to a shaker, then muddle thoroughly. Add ice to the shaker, then the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds, then double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Rosemary and Olive-Infused Gin
6 green olives
25 oz. Tanqueray Gin
Several rosemary sprigs

Thoroughly muddle olives in a shaker. Combine all ingredients in a one-quart bottle with lid. Let mixture macerate for 24 hours. Fine strain back into the original bottle.


Moxie's Grill & Bar, 100 Crescent Court

