Bad Week for Little Woodrow's: After Tattoo Controversy, a Shooting at the Dallas Location

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 1:01 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Management at Little Woodrow's in Dallas could probably use a beer or two right now after a week of troubles.
Management at Little Woodrow's in Dallas could probably use a beer or two right now after a week of troubles.
Lance Higdon
This has not been a great week for Little Woodrow's, the Texas sports and beer bar franchise that recently opened a location on Ross Avenue. Earlier this week, word got out that some Little Woodrow's locations had a dress code policy that prohibited guests with face and neck tattoos, which got the internet rage machine going hard.

After harsh blowback, the company rescinded their tattoo policy but said it had never applied to their Dallas location. Today, news of another incident: an employee was wounded in a shooting last night at the bar's Dallas location. Via CBS:

Dallas police said two people reportedly wearing masks were involved in the shooting at Little Woodrow's in the 3300 block of Ross Avenue at about 2 a.m.

The two people reportedly drove away from the scene in a red car.

Authorities said the employee was shot and taken to Baylor Medical Center in unknown condition.
Bullet holes were visible in several of the large glass windows that line the front and sides of the bar. A front door was also completely shot out.

That's a rough week for any business, let alone one that's new to Dallas.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
