Confused by the Texas Primaries? This Happy Hour Offers Sample Ballots and Explainers

Voting in off-year elections isn't always so straightforward. Ballots & Booze will make things easier by breaking down the ballot at Mac's Southside, where you're encouraged to sip a few while you become a more informed voter.

Ever since early voting for the Texas primary election started on Feb. 20, you've likely spotted two types of Facebook posts: photos of proud people sporting "I voted" stickers and people openly wondering what the hell they're voting for, anyway. If you fall into the latter category, there's nothing to be ashamed of — some races aren't as straightforward as, say, voting for the leader of the free world, and sometimes, it helps to have someone in the know break it down a little.

A new local organization called Ballots & Booze aims to educate voters about what’s on the ballot "in a casual and fun environment using peer-to-peer conversation as the primary tool," according to its Facebook page. The group is hosting its second event from 5:30-9 p.m. at Mac's Southside in the Cedars, where you can have a beer or two while getting educated.

Here's how the free event works: Upon arriving, you'll fill out a name tag, share your address and get a sample ballot specific to your precinct. Sidle up to the bar for a drink (and get $2 off any Texas booze, too), then walk around to different tables to learn about everything on the ballot. As you learn what's happening and chat with other drinkers about your options, you can fill out the sample ballot to take with you when you hit the polls. Organizers will also have voter guides and can fill you in on your nearest early voting location.