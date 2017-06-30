menu

After a Violent Attack at Truth & Alibi, Staff Writes It Off As 'An Incident Amongst Customers'

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Truth & Alibi in Deep Ellum in 2015.
Observer file photo
A A

The speakeasy-themed nightclub Truth & Alibi is a bit of a problem child in Deep Ellum. The club, along with its nearby sister spot, Punk Society, garners frequent complaints from Deep Ellum service industry workers and neighborhood activists who claim lax security and large groups of inebriated patrons cause issues when they spill out onto area streets.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, things got violent when a man was slashed with a broken beer bottle on the dance floor at Truth & Alibi, KTVT-TV (Channel 11) reports.

"Officers say a suspect used a bottle to attack the victim on the dance floor, slashing his face and the back of his head," KTVT reported. "He was taken to Baylor Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to survive."

Photos of the aftermath posted to Facebook show pools of blood on the sidewalk in front of the bar where paramedics treated the injured patron before taking him to Baylor University Medical Center.

But a Truth & Alibi employee downplayed the attack in a Deep Ellum Facebook group.

"We at Truth and Alibi would like to inform everyone in the community the truth of a situation that occurred on 6/29/17," Zayne Waseem posted on Facebook. "There was no violent crime committed. There was an incident amongst customers which resulted in an injury."

A member of the Truth & Alibi team took to Facebook in an attempt to downplay the attack at the Deep Ellum nightclub early Friday morning.
Screenshot

Truth & Alibi is owned by SBBC Hospitium, the bar group that also owns Pilikia, the Tipsy Alchemist, Punk Society and the Ill Minster Pub.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

