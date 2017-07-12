What to Do This Weekend: Bastille on Bishop, a Pop-Up Cat Cafe and Getting Wasted on Ice Cream

Bastille Day takes over Bishop Arts again this weekend with ample food, wine and more mimes than you can shake le stick at. Melissa Hennings

So you've been to the Deep Ellum Wine Walk and the Bishop Arts District Wine Walk, but have you, my cabernet-guzzling friend, been to the Plano Wine and Art Walk? Downtown Plano can be quite charming, especially under the influence of a few sample pours of vino. Purchase tickets online for $12 and then pick up your souvenir glass at check-in the night of the event. Stroll, sip and shop your way through this tasting tour, with stops at participating downtown stores. Tickets (which can also be purchased onsite for $18) include live music and access to art exhibits. As an added bonus, GuideLive reports that the Old Community Well will host a pop-up cat cafe during the event with Cat Matchers rescue agency and wine to sip between cuddles.

What it be: Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk

When it do: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13

Where dat is: 15th Street and K Avenue, Plano

*****

Break out the mime outfit because it's time to impersonate French stereotypes in the name of Bastille Day. Don your finest beret and striped shirt and head to Bishop Avenue, which will be transformed into a market with French wine, food, music and even a pétanque court. Event admission is free, but those who wish to wet their gullets with the nectar of the gods will need to purchase a wine glass. A mere $25 begets the glass and two tokens good for food or wine. Additional wine can — and will, with great enthusiasm — be purchased onsite.

What it be: Bastille Day Dallas: Bishop Arts District

When it do: 6 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where dat is: West Davis Street and North Bishop Avenue

*****

If only there were a market where you could grab some small-batch pickles while eyeing the new Chanel collection. Oh wait, there is. Highland Park Village Local sets up shop the third Saturday of each month, bringing local makers together via a succession of tents. Peruse everything from kolaches to quiche and from tamales to salsa. Admission is free.

What it be: Highland Park Village Local

When it do: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where dat is: 47 Highland Park Village

*****

You put the cocktail in the coconut and drink it all up. Or more accurately, the Truck Yard will serve two different cocktails in coconuts, and you will decide which, and how much, to consume. Enjoy adult coco-beverages in addition to a roasted pig feast and fire dancers as part of the Truck Yard's third annual luau.

What it be: Annual Luau: Loco for Coconuts

When it do: noon to midnight Saturday, July 15

Where dat is: 5624 Sears St.

*****

Belgium has brought us a great many things: great chocolate, great cheese, great waffles. But perhaps the greatest export that this fine European nation can boast is its beer. Enjoy a selection of eight expertly picked Belgian beers at the Ginger Man's annual Belgian tasting, which includes food pairings. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance by calling 214-754-8771 or in person at the pub.

What it be: Belgian Independence Day Tasting

When it do: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where dat is: 2718 Boll St.

*****

Ice Cream Wasted is a purveyor of vegan, premium ice cream, and it's opening a location in the Bishop Arts District this Sunday. In keeping with the original Plano location, the newest shop will not be a walk in-friendly scoop shop. Rather, those looking for a curated ice cream experience can reserve a tasting in advance. Satisfy your sweet tooth without the reservation as part of Ice Cream Wasted's grand-opening celebration, wherein it will give away 80-proof ice cream shots. Meet the creator of Ice Cream Wasted while you're at it and maybe land yourself a sweet giveaway.

What it be: Ice Cream Wasted Grand Opening

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where dat is: 509 W. Davis St.

