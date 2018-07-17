Yet Another Lower Greenville Restaurant Bites the Dust

Lower Greenville fans of Bbbop's Korean fried chicken will have to head north (or way south) for a wing.

It's been a rough summer for Lower Greenville Avenue restaurants. In June, we lost two: Pints & Quarts, which closed to focus on its new Oak Lawn location, and the Blind Butcher, a neighborhood mainstay.

Now, another restaurant has thrown in the towel: Bbbop. As CultureMap reports, the Lower Greenville location of the locally owned restaurant closed July 13 after three years in business. The Upper Greenville and Oak Cliff Bbbop locations remain open.