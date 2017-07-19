What to Do This Weekend: Belgian Beer Week, Yoga at a Brewery, and Burgers and Brews

The Smokeshack is a classic Shack Burger with cherry pepper relish and crispy applewood-smoked bacon. This weekend, Shake Shack ups the ante with a burgers-and-beer dinner. Kathy Tran

If you dig beer, get ready to live it up this weekend — several beer events are at the top of our must-party calendar.

It's Belgian Beer Week at Flying Saucer on the Lake, which means it's time to get in touch with your Flemish side. The weeklong festivities include food specials and a variety of rare tappings and specialty glassware. Because who wants to drink Belgian beer out of a pint glass? Thursday will feature the release of De Ranke XXX and De la Senne Taras Boulba. Friday, meanwhile, means Chimay Red, White and Blue will be on tap.

What it be: Belgian Beer Week

When it do: Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland







Venues throughout Deep Ellum will open their doors for what has become the tried-and-tipsy tradition that is the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. For $10, each participant will receive a wine glass, a map and a sense of dopamine-fueled adventure as he or she meanders through participating venues and tops off along the way.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where dat is: Main Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard

Since opening its first DFW location in 2016, Shake Shack has proven it can compete in this already burger-saturated land. Many have hypothesized that ShackSauce holds the key to this burger chain's success. While that may be true, the Shack has revealed its latest weapon in the battle for burger-heads: a burgers-and-beer pairing. That's right, Shake Shack's having a beer dinner. Both the Dallas and Plano locations will feature a three-course menu in partnership with Deep Ellum Brewing Co. The first course will be the Shack-cago dog and fries, the second course will feature a double bacon cheeseburger and a frozen custard beer float will be the dessert course. Tickets are $35 per person; attendees must be 21 or older.

What it be: Burgers 'n' Brews Summer Series

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where dat is: 2500 N. Pearl St., Dallas, and 7401 Windrose Ave., Plano

Prairie Artisan Ale fans and a very confused group of

fans will collide for one night of drinking at East Side Denton. Surely even Laura Ingalls would approve of the fact that East Side has been hoarding Prairie's beers in anticipation of this evening. More than 20 of its beers — from Christmas Bomb to Experimental 1-3 to Prison Rodeo — will be available to try. Food trucks will be on-site to help soak up all that delicious ale.

What it be: 20 Prairie Artisan Ales on Tap

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 117 E. Oak St., Denton

If you attend Community Beer Co.'s yoga class, you might find yourself needing a little hair of the downward dog the next day. This morning yoga class led by CubeFit Yoga will culminate, as all exercise should, in beer drinking. Each participant will receive a complimentary pint after the class. People of all abilities are welcome, and tickets are $15 per person. Don't forget your yoga mat.

What it be: Yoga at the Brewery

When it do: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

There's nothing micro about Legal Draft's one-year anniversary celebration. This Arlington microbrewery is going all out with specialty beer releases, live music, eats and swag. Each $20 general admission ticket includes an obligatory commemorative anniversary glass and three beer tokens.

What it be: Legal Draft Beer Co.

When it do: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 500 E. Division St., Arlington

Head to Riscky's Barbeque for what is known in some circles as the

of food competitions. The 11th annual Rib-Eating Contest coincides with events happening at the Fort Worth Stockyards in celebration of the National Day of the American Cowboy. Because really, is there anything more beautiful than watching a grown man masticating slaughtered animals at break-neck speed? We didn't think so.

What it be: 11th annual Rib-Eating Contest

When it do: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 140 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

Get some Lao-style barbecue at Ten Bells Tavern as it hosts another SAAP Kitchen Pop Up. A variety of Lao food will be available for purchase, from pork sausage and sticky rice to beef jerky and a barbecue basket. Order according to your heat tolerance, from nonspicy to "hella hot." Credit cards and cash will be accepted.

What it be: Lao BBQ Summer Pop-Up

When it do: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where dat is: 232 W. Seventh St.

