The Best Bites From This Weekend's Sold-Out Brunch Fest, the Morning After

Around 2,500 people took to Dallas Farmers Market this weekend for the sold-out Dallas Observer brunch fest, the Morning After. And it was good.

Doughnuts, chicken and waffles, French toast, mimosas, biscuits and gravy, bloody marys — if you made it to Saturday's sold-out brunch festival the Morning After, you, too, likely ate your bodyweight in breakfast foods from some of the city's best brunch institutions. Fest-goers got to vote for their favorite brunch dish of the day, and this year, Cook Hall took the prize with their juicy, indulgent shrimp and grits.

But that wasn't the only stellar dish at this year's fest. Here are a few of our favorites.

Related Stories Feasting on Breakfast at The Morning After

EXPAND The secret to memorable French toast: ham. Beth Rankin