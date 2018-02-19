 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Around 2,500 people took to Dallas Farmers Market this weekend for the sold-out Dallas Observer brunch fest, the Morning After. And it was good.
Around 2,500 people took to Dallas Farmers Market this weekend for the sold-out Dallas Observer brunch fest, the Morning After. And it was good.
Melissa Hennings

The Best Bites From This Weekend's Sold-Out Brunch Fest, the Morning After

Beth Rankin | February 19, 2018 | 11:24am
AA

Doughnuts, chicken and waffles, French toast, mimosas, biscuits and gravy, bloody marys — if you made it to Saturday's sold-out brunch festival the Morning After, you, too, likely ate your bodyweight in breakfast foods from some of the city's best brunch institutions. Fest-goers got to vote for their favorite brunch dish of the day, and this year, Cook Hall took the prize with their juicy, indulgent shrimp and grits.

But that wasn't the only stellar dish at this year's fest. Here are a few of our favorites.

Related Stories

The secret to memorable French toast: ham.EXPAND
The secret to memorable French toast: ham.
Beth Rankin

Knife's French toast and ham
Why aren't all orders of fat, sugary, delicious French toast served with a thin, savory slice of Canadian bacon on top? We may never know, but chef John Tesar of Knife is onto something with this brioche French toast topped with cured Canadian bacon, berries and Vermont maple syrup.

AllGood Cafe knows the secret to everlasting life: honey drizzled on biscuits and gravy.EXPAND
AllGood Cafe knows the secret to everlasting life: honey drizzled on biscuits and gravy.
Beth Rankin

AllGood Cafe's sausage biscuit and gravy
A buttery fresh biscuit, a hockey puck of savory breakfast sausage and a ladle of sausage gravy have never let us down before, and that definitely was the case when we tried AllGood Cafe's riff on this brunch classic. The best part: AllGood put out bottles of honey to drizzle on top.

Bacon fried rice is the future.EXPAND
Bacon fried rice is the future.
Beth Rankin

Asian Mint's bacon fried rice
How have we never had bacon fried rice before? Asian Mint's a.m. spin on fried rice was simple but proved to be one of our favorite dishes this year, with perfectly cooked rice and gorgeous bits of crispy bacon mixed in.

The Best Bites From This Weekend's Sold-Out Brunch Fest, the Morning After (7)EXPAND
Beth Rankin

Cook Hall's shrimp and grits
There may be no brunch dish that hits the spot quite like shrimp and grits, and Cook Hall's were perfect — and attendees seemed to think so, since the dish won people's choice. Juicy shrimp, savory sausage and flavorful grits made this a memorable bite.

Eiland saved the day with solid coffee and chilled almond milk.EXPAND
Eiland saved the day with solid coffee and chilled almond milk.
Beth Rankin

Eiland Coffee Roaster's coffee
You can't have a breakfast or brunch event without coffee, and Eiland Coffee Roaster delivered with a perfect cuppa and chilled almond milk and half-and-half. This was our first taste of this Richardson roaster, and we'll definitely be back for more.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >