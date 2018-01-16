Dallas' Best Cold-Weather Comfort Foods

The Blind Butcher's smoked chicken is one of the best chicken dishes in Dallas.

Winter is really not messing around this year. As the temperature sometimes jumps and drops 30 degrees in one day, Dallas is experiencing a climate fatigue of sorts, and the short days have us stuffing ourselves with soul-warming comfort food.

Assuming it's safe to be out on the roads, visit one of these DFW restaurants for some of the city's best cold-weather fare. You'll find some of these eateries on delivery apps like Caviar, but if you order in because it's too nasty to drive, it's customary to tip your delivery driver handsomely in return for his or her valiant service.

Blind Butcher's smoked chicken

1919 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Is there anything more comforting than a roast chicken on a cold, lazy day? The Blind Butcher’s twice-smoked chicken dish ($18) takes this simple, homey dish to the next level. The bird is nestled at the bottom of the smoker underneath all the restaurant’s other meats — sausages, brats, pastrami, duck — and swims in all those meat drippings as everything is smoked. It's also basted in herb-garlic butter. If that's not enough to entice you to Blind Butcher, its recent candid Facebook post might finish the job.