What to Do This Weekend: A Taco Bike Ride, Chocolate Art Show and Nude Body Painting

At the Chocolate and Art Show, there will be chocolate (duh), art (also duh), naked people, music, more naked people and, oh yeah, did we mention naked people? At the event, you can eat chocolate, peruse art from more than 100 Texas artists and admire models participating in nude body painting. Attendees must be 21 or older; tickets cost $16.82.

What it be: Chocolate and Art Show

When it do: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19

Where dat is: 816 Montgomery St.

*****

Nothing works up the appetite for tacos like an 8.5-mile bike ride. This all-level ride will take you along the Santa Fe Trail and through historic Swiss Avenue before terminating in the Design District. Where the exercise ends, the eating begins. Riders will gather at The Taco Stop for great food and company to match. Bring coats, hats or gloves you no longer use to donate to Taco Stop, which sets up

every year for people who can't afford winter clothing.

What it be: Second Annual Eastside Taco Ride Coat Ride

When it do: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where dat is: 7530 E. Grand Ave.

*****

Does incorporating fresh produce into your cooking instill you with unbridled joy and satisfaction? If so, listen up. Chef Taylor Kearney will demonstrate some of his favorite dishes during the second iteration of a five-part Dallas Farmers Market cooking class series. During the next four weeks, four chefs will draw inspiration from the market's produce as they whip up tasty dishes for a plant-loving crowd. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30.

What it be: Farmers Market Chef Cooking Class Series

When it do: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

Do you enjoy a good meat substitute but feel intimidated by vital wheat gluten? Love seitan but are unsure of whether to wrap? Unconvinced that vegan meat replacements could substitute for your beloved protein sources but still have an open mind? We've got the event for you. In Vegan Meat Replacement 101, you will learn how to make vegan meat while enjoying samples and refreshments. Admission is $15; for $60, you can also take a home a vegan meat sampler that includes 16 servings of assorted faux meats.

What it be: The Meats! Vegan Meat Replacement 101

When it do: noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21

Where dat is: Grand Prairie; location info available only to ticket-holders

*****

What better way to spend an afternoon than with a galette in one hand and a glass of bubbly in the other? Join the Alliance Francaise de Dallas in celebration of la nouvelle année (the new year) at its Galette des Rois (Kings Cake) Celebration. The galettes will be made from scratch with frangipane-filled pâte feuilletée (almond-cream-filled puff pastry). Nosh carefully, for one galette will contain a fève, or small charm; find it and you'll be the honorary queen or king for the day. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $5 for children younger than 12.

What it be: Galettes des Rois (Kings Cake) Celebration

When it do: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21

Where dat is: 10830 N. Central Expressway

