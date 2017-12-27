What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: New Year's Eve Edition

If you're reading this, it is likely that you have been charged with planning a New Year's weekend gathering out on the town. The people who entrusted you with this responsibility are kind, wonderful people whom you feel lucky enough to call your friends. It's funny, then, how your friends decided you were best equipped to sort through 300 Facebook event listings in order to identify the best event in which your group should partake. We feel you, planners. That's why we've compiled a little list — just five events in all — that promise good drinks, enough food to keep you upright and, of course, good times.



*****

Martin House's event kicks off early in the evening, concluding in plenty of time to allow your party to make its way to another venue for things like counting down, kissing and popping corks. Enjoy four pints or eight half-pours for $15 as part of Martin's New Year's Eve extravaganza. The evening's beer list sounds celebratory, indeed, including Imperial Horchata Rice Lager, Champagne beer, kombucha beer and a cherry Salty Lady firkin.

What it be: New Year's Eve Party

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where dat is: 220 S. Sylvania Ave. Suite 209 Fort Worth

$8 Palomas, $ 6 Batangas and El Topos, and $4 drafts. And get $2 off all agave spirits as you raise a copita to the New Year. A midnight mezcal toast will kick 2018 off right, and DJ Betofher will spin cumbia into the wee morning hours. Because you'll need something to absorb all those delicious drinks, t here will also be $2 tacos after 10 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing and drink specials at Las Almas Rotas. There will $10 mezcal and champagne cocktails,here will also be $2 tacos after 10 p.m. What it be: Raise a Copita New Years Eve Celebration When it do: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 Where dat is: 3615 Parry Ave. ***** *****

Noble Rey Brewing's event has it all: unlimited food and beer, live music and a Champagne toast at midnight. And to top it all off, this event benefits charity, so you can feel virtuous during your bacchanalian pursuits. Leal Draft Brewing Co., Four Bullets Brewery, Pegasus City Brewery, Coop Ale Works, Oak Highlands Brewery and Bishop Cider Co. will provide beer and cider; eats will come courtesy of Social Pie, 7 Sisters Gourmet Food Truck and the Proper Baking Co. DJ System, Ducado Vega and The Gypsy Bravado will perform. Tickets are $75.

What it be: Brew Years Eve

When it do: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.

*****

The last day of the year is a sacred day, for it marks the last day before Godforsaken resolutions begin. That means one last day to cram in as many calorie-dense foods as possible while also pickling your body in alcohol. What better place to accomplish both than the Texas Ale Project? Enjoy a casual country affair with fried chicken, biscuits and s'mores from Slow Bone, and rare T.A.P beers including La Reunion, a Champagne yeast-brewed petite saison. Tickets are $55 and include live music by Charlie Barrale.

What it be: Hops and Boots New Year's Eve Party

When it do: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where dat is: 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.







*****

Beat the end-of-year blues at House of Blues' New Year's Eve celebration. Enjoy a seven-course dinner including live music and a Champagne toast without having to pay ever-dreaded cover. Multiple lounge packages are available for two seating times. Contact The Foundation Room concierge for more information at 214-978-4866.

What it be: Foundation Room New Year's Eve Celebration

When it do: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where dat is: 2200 N. Lamar St.

