Love sliders? Who doesn't? Check out who's coming to Dallas' first slider festival, Between the Buns.
Melissa Hennings

Easy Slider, Haystack, Snuffer's Sign On for Between the Buns, Dallas' First Slider Festival

Beth Rankin | February 6, 2018 | 4:00am
In December, we broke the big news: Dallas is about to get its first festival dedicated to the humble slider sandwich. Between the Buns will take over Dallas Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, with unlimited slider samples and ample booze for purchase. Now, we have an idea of who's coming to dinner.

Some of the city's biggest little sandwich heavy-hitters have signed on to the fest, which will add even more vendors in the coming weeks. Take a look:

Harlowe MXM
Henry's Majestic
Pollo Campero
Bucky Moonshine's
City Council
Snuffer's
Cook Hall
Haystack Burgers & Barley
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
Fresh Art Foodie
Asador
House of Blues
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Cuban Dulceria International Bakery
Easy Slider
Full Circle Tavern
Unrefined Bakery
Chop House Burger


Right now, general admission tickets, which include unlimited sliders with beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase, cost $25. VIP tickets, which offer entry to the fest an hour early, a VIP lounge and four drinks from a private bar, are $55. But on Friday, Feb. 9, those ticket prices will increase to $35 for GA and $65 for VIP. Snag tickets today to take advantage of lower prices. Find more information about the fest at Between the Buns' website.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

