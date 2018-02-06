Easy Slider, Haystack, Snuffer's Sign On for Between the Buns, Dallas' First Slider Festival

In December, we broke the big news: Dallas is about to get its first festival dedicated to the humble slider sandwich. Between the Buns will take over Dallas Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, with unlimited slider samples and ample booze for purchase. Now, we have an idea of who's coming to dinner.

Some of the city's biggest little sandwich heavy-hitters have signed on to the fest, which will add even more vendors in the coming weeks. Take a look: