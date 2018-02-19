Think You Make the Best Sliders in Dallas? Prove It at Between the Buns

Dallas' first slider festival hits Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, March 24, and some serious slider talent has already signed onto the inaugural fest:



Even with all those tiny-sandwich champions, there's still room for more. Think your restaurant's sliders are some of the city's best? Email jennifer.robinson@dallasobserver.com to join the ranks of Dallas' tiny-sandwich-slinging elite.

If you don't have tickets for Between the Buns yet, get on that — this weekend's Dallas Observer brunch fest, The Morning After, sold out before it was even set up at Dallas Farmers Market. Who can say no to unlimited sliders and a cash bar?

