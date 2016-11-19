Big in the 'Burbs: Eight Things You Need to Eat and Drink in DFW Suburbs Right Now

EXPAND The burger at Sixty Vines is $17, but it's also phenomenal and may be worth the drive to Plano. Kathy Tran

In recent years, the suburbs of North Texas have been stepping up their culinary game with high-profile concepts that bring city-center creativity to those living outside of Dallas proper. There's such killer food in the 'burbs — particularly when it comes to international fare — that it's well worth the drive to try something new. Here are a few of our favorite eats and drinks in the 'burbs right now:

Sixty Vines Is a Plano Paradise of Pizza, Pasta and Pinot

Sixty Vines, 3701 Dallas Parkway, Plano

This new restaurant and wine bar upped the ante in Plano with phenomenal pizzas, stunning decor and a $17 burger that just might blow your mind, if the price doesn't blow it first. It's "smothered" in cabernet sauvignon, then topped with raclette cheese and made with Akaushi beef flavor.

A two-meat plate with pulled pork and brisket with cole slaw and corn casserole at Rap's BBQ in Plano. Skip the brisket but do not skip the excellent pulled pork. Chris Wolfgang

The Brisket Is a Letdown at This New Plano Barbecue Spot, But All Is Not Lost

Rap's BBQ, 3131 Custer Road, Plano

This new, unassuming strip mall barbecue joint still has some kinks to work out — especially when it comes to brisket — but there are some solid meats on this menu, particularly the pulled pork.

The Huevos ahogados are a winner at Mi Dia From Scratch in Grapevine and Plano. Kathryn DeBruler

At Mi Dia From Scratch, Brunch Hops and Skips from Mexican to Tex-Mex to Santa Fe

Mi Dia From Scratch, 3310 Dallas Parkway, Plano; and 1295 S. Main St., Grapevine

There aren't a ton of Mexican brunch options in DFW, despite the market's saturation of Mexican food, but Mi Dia From Scratch fits the bill. The brunch menu isn't perfect, but it's worth exploring interesting dishes like the Huevos Ahogados, made with masa boats, a pupusa-like base topped with refried black beans, salty, fatty crumbles of chorizo and a poached egg.

Steak, string beans and eggplant and hot and sour soup at First Emperor in Richardson. Kathy Tran

Across from Richardson's Most Famous Chinese Restaurant, Another Gem Hides in Plain Sight

First Emperor Chinese Restaurant, 200 W. Polk St., Richardson

First Emperor’s humble exterior has probably prevented it from attracting the crowds that its best dishes deserve. It's hard to go wrong here, but don't skip the tea-smoked duck.

Georgian dumplings at Russian Banya in Carrollton. Courtesy of The Russian Banya

Russian Culture Stands Tall in Carrollton's Banya

2515 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Suite 401, Carrollton

This Carrollton gem is equal parts spa and Russian eatery, and there's no better way to end a hot steam than with Georgian dumplings stuffed with ground beef, garlic, cilantro and butter sauce.

Breakfast — like this Italian omelet — is tops at Bill Smith's Cafe in McKinney. Courtesy of Bill Smith's Cafe

Bills Smith's Cafe, Where You Can Get a Mountain of Bacon and Take a Concealed Carry Class

Bill Smith's Cafe, 1510 W. University Drive, McKinney

This quirky, homey 60-year-old diner in McKinney serves a no-muss, no-fuss breakfast that will comfort even the weariest traveler.

Kool Keg's bomber selection should entice any hophead to make the haul out to Arlington. Courtesy of Kool Keg

Arlington's Best-Kept Beer Secrets — Including a Diner That Gives Beer Away For Free

With new breweries, old brewpubs and even a sweet little diner giving away beer for free, Arlington is a surprising North Texas beer hub. Who knew?

At Ida Claire in Addison, skip the traditional cocktail and try something from their tasty punch service. Courtesy of Ida Claire

Punch Up Your Evening with Punch Service at Ida Claire

Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

Want to order drinks for your whole crew instead of just you? Head to Addison and try one of the punches at Ida Claire, which serve multiple people refreshing cocktails like the herbaceous garden punch.

