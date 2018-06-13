What to Do This Weekend: Beer Mansion, Birthright BBQ Fest and Jerky Tastings

Leave behind your beer shack (i.e., your home) for a few hours and live like a beer king at Beer Mansion. This two-day event encompasses local music, pop-up vendors, arcade games and, as the name implies, lots and lots of beer sampling. Participating breweries include Brooklyn Brewing, Braindead Brewing, Lakewood Brewing, Real Ale Brewing, Bishop Cider Co., Funkwerks, Deschutes and Balcones Distilling. Tasting tickets are available for $35.

What it be: Beer Mansion

When it do: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15; noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Where dat is: 2616 Commerce St.

*****

After all he did — all the soccer games, all the bedtimes, all the lessons in suppressing your emotions — your dad deserves some recognition. A simple "#1 Dad mug" won't do — no, your dad deserves a whole damn festival. And at Shannon Brewing Co., he can get just that. As part of DadFest, there will be a day of beer, music, food and competition, including a dad bod contest. A $25 ticket gives you eight 6-oz. pours, which include rare releases.

What it be: DadFest

When it do: noon Saturday, June 16

Where dat is: 818 N. Main St., Keller

*****

Texas summers are long and hot and require a fair number of margaritas in order to render them tolerable. Make your Saturday a little cooler with a stop at the Yard for the Forth Worth Margarita Festival. Enjoy margs from more than 15 area bars and restaurants before voting for your favorite. Participating vendors include Taco Diner, Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen and Yucatan Taco Stand. Sampling tickets are $30.

What it be: Fort Worth Margarita Festival

When it do: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Where dat is: 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth

*****

If your pops is pro-jerky and beer, then Craft and Growler's pairing will make the perfect Father's Day treat for him. Four slow-smoked jerkies from Brockhouse Jerky will be paired with four pours of beer. The menu includes a sweet and spicy jerky with Blue Owl's Van Dayum and a smoked pepper version with 903's Crackin' Up Pecan Porter. Tickets are $17.

What it be: Father's Day Beef Jerky and Craft Beer Pairing

When it do: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Where dat is: 3601 Parry Ave.

*****

Is there anything more wholesome than an ice cream competition? Maybe a crochet-off or a candle-dipping marathon, but we couldn't find any of those happening this weekend. We did find the Chestnut Square Historic Village's annual ice cream contest, or crank-off, as it is affectionately called. Home cooks will compete for people's choice award, which historically has favored the bold; past winners include bacon and waffle and habanero mango. Admission is free, and tasting tickets cost $1 each.

What it be: Killis Melton Ice Cream Crank-Off

When it do: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Where dat is: 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

*****

You're a Texan. You know your burnt ends and your dry rubs and perfect, rosy smoke rings when you see them. But even those who think of barbecue as their birthright might find that the Birthright BBQ Fest at Old City Park takes smoked meats to the next level. Pitmasters from around the state — from Austin's Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue to Patrick Feges from Houston's Feges BBQ — will be present to shepherd meat on its smokey journey to deliciousness. Meats will be cooked over an open pit, 19th century-style, and will include everything from half a steer to Red Wattle hogs to sausage and cabrito. Tickets include mixing, mingling and a whole lot of beer, wine and barbecue. The cost to attend is $65 in advance or $75 at the door.

What it be: Birthright BBQ Fest

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Where dat is: 1515 S. Harwood St.







*****

Does your dad have his own Fantasy Food Network team? Does he find joy in supreming oranges? Over the course of your childhood, did he spend more time reading cookbooks than reading you books? If so, your father may be a foodie, the type of person who would really appreciate Joshua Harmon and Hao Tran's multicourse pop-up dinner. True to form, Harmon and Tran have devised an exciting and ambitious menu featuring pickled octopus, buffalo heart yukhoe, and periwinkle snails and clams. The cost to attend is $75 per person, and payments can be made via Paypal to haoislostinthesauce@gmail.com.

What it be: A Tribute to Our Pops Pop-Up Dinner

When it do: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Where dat is: 333 Elm St.