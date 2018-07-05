Find Balance at Macellaio With the Por Signore Cocktail

Balance is important — in yoga, Jenga and cocktails. That's why the Por Signore cocktail at the Bishop Arts District's newest restaurant, Macellaio, is so perfect. Sweetness from the two brandies and the Dubonnet (a sweet wine-based aperitif) is offset by the bitterness of an amaro and Angostura.
This cocktail isn't the only perfectly balanced thing at Lucia's house of cured meats. Look for a beautiful juxtaposition of fattier items paired with more acidic items like potato chips and herbed oil and duck tongues with onion dip, all guaranteed to get you off balance.
Por Signore ($12): Lairds Straight Apple Brandy, Sacred Bond, Dubonnet, Amaro Montenegro, Agnostura, house orange bitters
Macellaio, 287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
