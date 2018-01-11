In Bishop Arts, Veracruz Cafe Serves Mesoamerican Brunch and Killer People-Watching

The window-side tables at Veracruz Cafe in the Bishop Arts District make for excellent people-watching. They afford views of the rosy-cheeked toddler and his grandfather as they loiter outside of their home and of the quick-walking passersby who clip by the toddler in hot pursuit of a piece of pie, a good book or meal at one of Bishop's local establishments.

It feels a bit like eating in a van Gogh painting set in a Victorian parlor, except one does not imagine Van Gogh's subjects eating a great deal of chips and salsa (which we did).

But for all of the interest outside, there is as much to be had inside the confines of Veracruz Cafe. This is one of two locations for Veracruz — the other is in Cedar Hill — and both feature "Mesoamerican/Mayan/Huasteco/Aztec" cuisine with a smattering of Tex-Mex thrown in for good measure.