Blatt Beer & Table Amps Up the Classic Manhattan

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Life may just be a bowl of cherries, but this is a cup of cherry, and I'd rather drink my fruits.
Life may just be a bowl of cherries, but this is a cup of cherry, and I'd rather drink my fruits.
Courtesy of Blatt Beer & Table
Blatt Beer & Table wants to help you get your daily serving of fruit. We love how it mixed the not-too-sweet and not-too-sour Tattersall (a spirit made in Minnesota) to create its version of a classic Manhattan. While a shot of Tattersall probably doesn't have any redeeming health advantages, using it and the Jack Daniel's Blatt Single Barrel Whiskey, Blatt creates the Tennessee Manhattan that is the perfect balance of tangy and sweet.

Members of the corporate Blatt team traveled all the way to Lynchburg, Tennessee, to pick out their perfect Jack Daniel's keg at the distillery for their single barrel whiskey. Stop in and order one while the barrel lasts, but make sure you get the entire fruit-forward diet by adding Tattersall's sour cherry liqueur.

Tennessee Manhattan ($14)
3 oz. Jack Daniel’s Blatt Single Barrel Whiskey
1 oz. Tattersall Sour Cherry Liqueur
1 large ice cube
2 bada bing cherries on a skewer to garnish

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, then strain over ice.


Blatt Beer & Table, 7859 Walnut Hill Lane (North Dallas)

Susie Oszustowicz

